Thursday, April 9, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Port of San Diego Harbor Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Managing Editor

The Port of San Diego announced that a San Diego Harbor Police officer has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The officer has not been to work since March 20, 2020, and began feeling ill after that date. Upon notification of the positive test, the Port promptly investigated and determined the officer has not been in contact with any other Port employees or Port facilities since that time.

The officer is under a doctor’s care and has been directed to isolate at home and monitor for additional symptoms. Due to medical privacy laws, the officer’s identity will not be released. Port and Harbor Police staff have been notified.

Port officials stated that, “Prioritizing the health and well-being of the public, our partners, and Port employees and their families, Harbor Police has protective measures in place including supplying officers with hand sanitizer and facial coverings; and conducting meetings virtually when possible.”

 

