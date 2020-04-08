City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Wednesday, April 8, 2020

San Diego County Prohibits All Gatherings

San Diego County expanded its public health order on Wednesday, April 8, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. The health order is in effect until further notice.

Gatherings of any size are now prohibited unless the group lives in the same household. Most recently, the health order prohibited gatherings of groups of 10 or more, with proper social distancing measures in place.

The revised order also expands the requirement for employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings to banks, public transportation and child care providers that serve food.

County officials said they decided to extend the gathering restrictions because people were getting together in parks, beaches and other open space when they should be going out for essential activities only.

The San Diego County public health officer has issued orders that direct certain closures, discourage gatherings of any size and direct social distancing requirements to prevent the disease from spreading.

The City of Coronado encourages everyone in the community to abide by the County’s directives and the governor’s “stay at home” order.

Call Center Schedule Change

The City created the Coronado Call Center in March to help answer questions from the community and hear their concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, the City will no longer take live calls on weekends. This is due to the low number of calls the Call Center was receiving. The Call Center will accept messages on weekends and someone will return calls on Monday. If you have an actual emergency, call 911.

The City continues to encourage residents who have concerns about neighbors and family here, about City services or City business, or questions about school or other resources, to call (619) 522-6380 to talk to someone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Read the city’s full April 8 update online here: https://conta.cc/3b0ZF9O