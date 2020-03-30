Quarantined in Coronado: Bringing Brightness Into My Day With Lemons

Submitted by Anne Boston Parish

Lemons are simply amazing. Not only do they have a bright and fresh scent, but there are simply so many things to do with lemons. I try and take advantage of the various nutrients that lemons offer. I love lemons and believe it is all about the scent. I am always using them throughout my home. Every other day I make lemonade, and yesterday I made lemon oil to use with pita bread. So, in the spirit of sharing I put together a list of uses for this very special fruit. My list highlights a small variety of ways to use lemons. In the big picture, there is a wide range of different options, including some surprising uses that are fun to make and may bring some brightness into your day. Lemons are a perfect acidic ingredient for many dishes creating a sharpness that contrasts other flavors.

Lemons in a Jar , along with water, lemons will last longer and are so beautiful just to look at within a grouping or a jar.

Lemon Drinks: Lemon water has incredible health benefits. Make lemon water, lemon ginger tea, infused lemon water, lemonade, Kentucky lemonade cocktail, Lemon drop cocktail, and Limoncello (an Italian liqueur).

Lemon Sweets and Lemon Desserts: The sharp flavor of a lemon makes it perfect taste and prevents the dessert from being excessively sweet. Lemon cheesecake with lemon curd topping, Lemon tart, Lemon squares, Lemon Cookies and Candied Lemon Peel.

The sharp flavor of a lemon makes it perfect taste and prevents the dessert from being excessively sweet. Lemon cheesecake with lemon curd topping, Lemon tart, Lemon squares, Lemon Cookies and Candied Lemon Peel. Lemon Marmalade

Lemon Jam

Lemon Curd

Lemon Ice Cream

Lemon Sorbet

Savory Lemon Dishes : Lemons work well with savory dishes: such as chicken, fish, vegetables, starches and salads.

Lemon Dressings, Lemon Oils and Lemon Dips: Lemons add a nice acidity to a recipe, helping to balance it out. Lemon Dijon vinaigrette and Lemon dip are delicious. Combining lemon oil with thyme and rosemary for dipping and on top of pizza.

Lemons for Hair and Skin: Lemons can soothe rashes, relieve itchiness with sunburn, can reduce skin dryness, may help with age spots and acne, and aids to get stains off your hands. Lemons can rid odor on hands, lighten your hair, reduces dandruff, disinfect wounds, and brighten your nails.

Cleaning with Lemons: Lemons are fantastic for cleaning. They make whatever you're cleaning actually smell good – something that most other cleaning products don't achieve. They also have antibacterial properties, which is another major advantage. Clean your microwave, toilets, and showers, dust your home. The combination of lemon peels and white vinegar is a great trick for dusting. Lemons can make aluminum pots and pans shine, make copper look great, and can rid of cutting board stains. Just watch out for some kitchen counters that do not agree with the acidity of a lemon.

Lemons around the house can mask odors: Lemons can work better than essential oil. Lemons work well to decrease cat litter odor, in the refrigerator and within a bowl or basket.

Lemon can stop fruit and vegetable from browning. When cooking or in recipes: Apples, potatoes, and cauliflower are good examples.

. When cooking or in recipes: Apples, potatoes, and cauliflower are good examples. Washing with Lemons: Washing fruits and vegetables with lemon juice is great for removing outside coatings.

Washing fruits and vegetables with lemon juice is great for removing outside coatings. Lemons stop bugs : Many insects don’t like the smell of lemon. You can simply leave lemon peels (or lemon juice) anywhere those insects could enter. That includes windowsills and any holes.

: Many insects don’t like the smell of lemon. You can simply leave lemon peels (or lemon juice) anywhere those insects could enter. That includes windowsills and any holes. Lemons can kill Weeds: Lemon juice will work well on many weeds too. You can simply put the juice in a spray bottle and spray on plants. No other ingredients are needed. Weeds will typically shrivel within a few days.

There are countless different ways to use lemons. I can always find something to do with a lemon and with two lemon trees in my yard I am always exploring new ideas. Next week I will explore how to use my lime and orange trees….in this uncertain world, I can count on only a few positive outlets to brighten my day: The sun will come up in the morning, daily walks with my dog, working in my garden and the love of reading. I have now learned new resourceful ways to use a lemon which has brought brightness into my life, and as I wrote this note, my lemon list reminded me of Bubba’s list of ways to make and use shrimp…in the wonderful movie Forrest Gump.

