COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, March 30, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

Quarantined in Coronado: Bringing Brightness Into My Day With Lemons

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Anne Boston Parish

Lemons are simply amazing. Not only do they have a bright and fresh scent, but there are simply so many things to do with lemons. I try and take advantage of the various nutrients that lemons offer. I love lemons and believe it is all about the scent. I am always using them throughout my home. Every other day I make lemonade, and yesterday I made lemon oil to use with pita bread. So, in the spirit of sharing I put together a list of uses for this very special fruit. My list highlights a small variety of ways to use lemons. In the big picture, there is a wide range of different options, including some surprising uses that are fun to make and may bring some brightness into your day. Lemons are a perfect acidic ingredient for many dishes creating a sharpness that contrasts other flavors.

  • Lemons in a Jar, along with water, lemons will last longer and are so beautiful just to look at within a grouping or a jar.
  • Lemon Drinks:  Lemon water has incredible health benefits. Make lemon water, lemon ginger tea, infused lemon water, lemonade, Kentucky lemonade cocktail, Lemon drop cocktail, and Limoncello (an Italian liqueur).
  • Lemon Sweets and Lemon Desserts: The sharp flavor of a lemon makes it perfect taste and prevents the dessert from being excessively sweet. Lemon cheesecake with lemon curd topping, Lemon tart, Lemon squares, Lemon Cookies and Candied Lemon Peel.

    Photo by Lukas from Pexels
  • Lemon Marmalade
  • Lemon Jam
  • Lemon Curd
  • Lemon Ice Cream
  • Lemon Sorbet
  • Savory Lemon Dishes: Lemons work well with savory dishes: such as chicken, fish, vegetables, starches and salads.
  • Lemon Dressings, Lemon Oils and  Lemon Dips:  Lemons add a nice acidity to a recipe, helping to balance it out. Lemon Dijon vinaigrette and Lemon dip are delicious. Combining lemon oil with thyme and rosemary for dipping and on top of pizza.
  • Lemons for Hair and Skin: Lemons can soothe rashes, relieve itchiness with sunburn, can reduce skin dryness, may help with age spots and acne, and aids to get stains off your hands. Lemons can rid odor on hands, lighten your hair, reduces dandruff, disinfect wounds, and brighten your nails.
  • Cleaning with Lemons: Lemons are fantastic for cleaning. They make whatever you’re cleaning actually smell good – something that most other cleaning products don’t achieve. They also have antibacterial properties, which is another major advantage. Clean your microwave, toilets, and showers, dust your home. The combination of lemon peels and white vinegar is a great trick for dusting. Lemons can make aluminum pots and pans shine, make copper look great, and can rid of cutting board stains. Just watch out for some kitchen counters that do not agree with the acidity of a lemon.
  • Lemons around the house can mask odors: Lemons can work better than essential oil. Lemons work well to decrease cat litter odor, in the refrigerator and within a bowl or basket.
  • Lemon can stop fruit and vegetable from browning. When cooking or in recipes:  Apples, potatoes, and cauliflower are good examples.
  • Washing with Lemons: Washing fruits and vegetables with lemon juice is great for removing outside coatings.
  • Lemons stop bugs: Many insects don’t like the smell of lemon. You can simply leave lemon peels (or lemon juice) anywhere those insects could enter. That includes windowsills and any holes.
  • Lemons can kill Weeds: Lemon juice will work well on many weeds too. You can simply put the juice in a spray bottle and spray on plants. No other ingredients are needed. Weeds will typically shrivel within a few days.
------
-----

There are countless different ways to use lemons. I can always find something to do with a lemon and with two lemon trees in my yard I am always exploring new ideas. Next week I will explore how to use my lime and orange trees….in this uncertain world, I can count on only a few positive outlets to brighten my day: The sun will come up in the morning, daily walks with my dog, working in my garden and the love of reading. I have now learned new resourceful ways to use a lemon which has brought brightness into my life, and as I wrote this note, my lemon list reminded me of Bubba’s list of ways to make and use shrimp…in the wonderful movie Forrest Gump.

  Submitted by Anne Boston Parish

 

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego Cruise Update March 30

In coordination with the California Office of Emergency Services, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S....
Read more
Community News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

County officials re-emphasized the need for residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the number of local cases surpassed 500 today.County health...
Read more
Community News

Coronavirus Has Upended Our World. It’s OK To Grieve.

On weekday evenings, sisters Lesley Laine and Lisa Ingle stage online happy hours from the Southern California home they share. It’s something they’ve been...
Read more
Community News

First Coronado COVID-19 Case Confirmed by County of San Diego

The County of San Diego has reported the first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Coronado. The county updates daily its list of cases...
Read more
Community News

New Chicano Park Mural Focuses on Immigration

Chicano Park, the vibrantly painted park under the Coronado Bridge, is adding a new mural to its impressive visual collection. The project, headed by...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Comfort Underway to Support City of New York

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- The Military Sealift Command hospital ship, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), departed Naval Station Norfolk today for New York City in...
Read more
Community News

First Coronado COVID-19 Case Confirmed by County of San Diego

The County of San Diego has reported the first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Coronado. The county updates daily its list of cases...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 27, 2020

State Parks has temporarily closed vehicular traffic to parks experiencing high visitation. On March 26, officials added Silver Strand State Beach to the list,...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 27, 2020

Check out this short video preview of the City Manager's Weekly Update hosted by Blair King to see what the City is doing to...
Read more
Dining

The Henry Promotions – Order Online for 35% Off Your Order

The Henry Coronado:Current Promotions:35% off all pick up, curbside pick-up and delivery orders when you order online (with code: FRC35), in-store or over the phone. ...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 26, 2020

In view of the City of San Diego’s decision to close all of its beaches, parks and trails, Coronado Police and Lifeguards are closely...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Letters to the Editor
Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more

Free Summer Shuttle Service for Cays?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq.Honorable Mayor & Council,Please remove item 5c (free summer shuttle program) from the consent calendar for this afternoon's City...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

County officials re-emphasized the need for residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the number of local cases surpassed 500 today.County health...
Read more
Community News

First Coronado COVID-19 Case Confirmed by County of San Diego

The County of San Diego has reported the first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Coronado. The county updates daily its list of cases...
Read more
Community News

New Chicano Park Mural Focuses on Immigration

Chicano Park, the vibrantly painted park under the Coronado Bridge, is adding a new mural to its impressive visual collection. The project, headed by...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings County Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA (92118). Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020 eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.