COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, March 30, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

Port of San Diego Cruise Update March 30

By Managing Editor

In coordination with the California Office of Emergency Services, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and the Port of San Diego, the Celebrity Eclipse was cleared to dock at the Port of San Diego’s B Street cruise ship terminal on Monday, March 30, 2020 with approximately 2,500 passengers on board. Approximately 2,300 passengers will disembark over a two-day period.

Before the Eclipse arrived, the following precautions were put in place to minimize community spread of and exposure to COVID-19:

  • Prior to arrival, all disembarking passengers and crew completed a CDC COVID-19 survey;
  • During disembarkation, vessel staff is performing temperature monitoring to identify symptomatic passengers and crew;
  • In coordination with San Diego County Health & Human Services and the cruise line, any passenger or crew member who is symptomatic will be isolated and then transported off the vessel for further evaluation and to be tested for COVID-19. No symptomatic passenger or crew member will be allowed to disembark without approval by the County Health Officer;
  • The cruise ship terminal was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to the Eclipse’s arrival; and
  • Additional handwashing stations are available in and around the terminal.
------
-----

It’s important to note that the decision to allow a cruise vessel into port and to disembark at this time is made with careful consideration and in coordination and collaboration with the U. S. Coast Guard, the Centers for Disease Control, Customs & Border Protection, the California Office of Emergency Services, San Diego County Health and Human Services, and the Port of San Diego.

The Port prioritizes public health and, as noted above, has extra precautions in place to help minimize the spread of and exposure to COVID-19. The Port also empathizes with the public on the ships – travelers, including San Diegans and U.S. Citizens, who haven’t touched land in weeks. The Port appreciates San Diegans’ patience, compassion and understanding as we work with our cruise partners to get cruise travelers home.

The Eclipse is the last ship scheduled to disembark in San Diego at this time. The Port has not received any further disembarkation requests from any of the cruise lines.

The Eclipse will leave San Diego on Tuesday, March 31 around 5 p.m. to go to Acapulco where approximately 200 passengers will disembark on April 4. These passengers do not possess appropriate documents for entry into the U.S. The Eclipse is scheduled to return to San Diego’s outer anchorage on April 7 with no passengers. The crew will remain on board.

Additionally, the public may see cruise ships lay berthing (to dock without passengers) or anchoring in and around San Diego Bay until at least mid-April. Per the cruise lines, crew members still under contract must remain on the ships.

The following vessels, without passengers, are or will be anchored or berthed at various locations in and around San Diego Bay:

  • Regent Seven Seas Splendor – is currently anchored just outside San Diego Bay and is scheduled to dock at Broadway Pier on April 1 and remain there until April 11.
  • Disney Wonder – currently scheduled to remain docked at the B Street cruise terminal until April 19.
  • Celebrity Millennium – is currently anchored just outside of San Diego Bay; scheduled to dock at B Street Pier on April 2 for supplies.

For additional information about the Port’s response to COVID-19 and updates on how the Port is supporting its partners and serving the public during this public health and economic crisis, go to portofsandiego.org/covid19.

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Bringing Brightness Into My Day With Lemons

Submitted by Anne Boston ParishLemons are simply amazing. Not only do they have a bright and fresh scent, but there are simply so many...
Read more
Community News

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

County officials re-emphasized the need for residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the number of local cases surpassed 500 today.County health...
Read more
Community News

Coronavirus Has Upended Our World. It’s OK To Grieve.

On weekday evenings, sisters Lesley Laine and Lisa Ingle stage online happy hours from the Southern California home they share. It’s something they’ve been...
Read more
Community News

First Coronado COVID-19 Case Confirmed by County of San Diego

The County of San Diego has reported the first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Coronado. The county updates daily its list of cases...
Read more
Community News

New Chicano Park Mural Focuses on Immigration

Chicano Park, the vibrantly painted park under the Coronado Bridge, is adding a new mural to its impressive visual collection. The project, headed by...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Comfort Underway to Support City of New York

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- The Military Sealift Command hospital ship, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), departed Naval Station Norfolk today for New York City in...
Read more
Community News

First Coronado COVID-19 Case Confirmed by County of San Diego

The County of San Diego has reported the first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Coronado. The county updates daily its list of cases...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 27, 2020

State Parks has temporarily closed vehicular traffic to parks experiencing high visitation. On March 26, officials added Silver Strand State Beach to the list,...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 27, 2020

Check out this short video preview of the City Manager's Weekly Update hosted by Blair King to see what the City is doing to...
Read more
Dining

The Henry Promotions – Order Online for 35% Off Your Order

The Henry Coronado:Current Promotions:35% off all pick up, curbside pick-up and delivery orders when you order online (with code: FRC35), in-store or over the phone. ...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 26, 2020

In view of the City of San Diego’s decision to close all of its beaches, parks and trails, Coronado Police and Lifeguards are closely...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Letters to the Editor
Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more

Free Summer Shuttle Service for Cays?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq.Honorable Mayor & Council,Please remove item 5c (free summer shuttle program) from the consent calendar for this afternoon's City...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

County officials re-emphasized the need for residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the number of local cases surpassed 500 today.County health...
Read more
Community News

First Coronado COVID-19 Case Confirmed by County of San Diego

The County of San Diego has reported the first case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Coronado. The county updates daily its list of cases...
Read more
Community News

New Chicano Park Mural Focuses on Immigration

Chicano Park, the vibrantly painted park under the Coronado Bridge, is adding a new mural to its impressive visual collection. The project, headed by...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings County Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA (92118). Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020 eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.