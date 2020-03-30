Port of San Diego Cruise Update March 30

In coordination with the California Office of Emergency Services, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and the Port of San Diego, the Celebrity Eclipse was cleared to dock at the Port of San Diego’s B Street cruise ship terminal on Monday, March 30, 2020 with approximately 2,500 passengers on board. Approximately 2,300 passengers will disembark over a two-day period.

Before the Eclipse arrived, the following precautions were put in place to minimize community spread of and exposure to COVID-19:

Prior to arrival, all disembarking passengers and crew completed a CDC COVID-19 survey;

During disembarkation, vessel staff is performing temperature monitoring to identify symptomatic passengers and crew;

In coordination with San Diego County Health & Human Services and the cruise line, any passenger or crew member who is symptomatic will be isolated and then transported off the vessel for further evaluation and to be tested for COVID-19. No symptomatic passenger or crew member will be allowed to disembark without approval by the County Health Officer;

The cruise ship terminal was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to the Eclipse’s arrival; and

Additional handwashing stations are available in and around the terminal.

It’s important to note that the decision to allow a cruise vessel into port and to disembark at this time is made with careful consideration and in coordination and collaboration with the U. S. Coast Guard, the Centers for Disease Control, Customs & Border Protection, the California Office of Emergency Services, San Diego County Health and Human Services, and the Port of San Diego.

The Port prioritizes public health and, as noted above, has extra precautions in place to help minimize the spread of and exposure to COVID-19. The Port also empathizes with the public on the ships – travelers, including San Diegans and U.S. Citizens, who haven’t touched land in weeks. The Port appreciates San Diegans’ patience, compassion and understanding as we work with our cruise partners to get cruise travelers home.

The Eclipse is the last ship scheduled to disembark in San Diego at this time. The Port has not received any further disembarkation requests from any of the cruise lines.

The Eclipse will leave San Diego on Tuesday, March 31 around 5 p.m. to go to Acapulco where approximately 200 passengers will disembark on April 4. These passengers do not possess appropriate documents for entry into the U.S. The Eclipse is scheduled to return to San Diego’s outer anchorage on April 7 with no passengers. The crew will remain on board.

Additionally, the public may see cruise ships lay berthing (to dock without passengers) or anchoring in and around San Diego Bay until at least mid-April. Per the cruise lines, crew members still under contract must remain on the ships.

The following vessels, without passengers, are or will be anchored or berthed at various locations in and around San Diego Bay:

Regent Seven Seas Splendor – is currently anchored just outside San Diego Bay and is scheduled to dock at Broadway Pier on April 1 and remain there until April 11.

Disney Wonder – currently scheduled to remain docked at the B Street cruise terminal until April 19.

Celebrity Millennium – is currently anchored just outside of San Diego Bay; scheduled to dock at B Street Pier on April 2 for supplies.

For additional information about the Port’s response to COVID-19 and updates on how the Port is supporting its partners and serving the public during this public health and economic crisis, go to portofsandiego.org/covid19.