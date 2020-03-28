Saturday, March 28, 2020
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

New Chicano Park Mural Focuses on Immigration

By Carolyn Osorio

Chicano Park, the vibrantly painted park under the Coronado Bridge, is adding a new mural to its impressive visual collection. The project, headed by Chicano Park founding mural artist Victor Ochoa, is dedicated to Anastasio Hernández Rojas, a longtime San Diego resident and undocumented immigrant who died as a result of an altercation with Border Patrol at the San Ysidro border crossing in 2010.

A mock-up of the approved Anastasio Hernández Rojas mural design.

------
-----

The mural is being created in partnership with Alliance San Diego, American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), and Hernández Rojas’s family and boasts an incredible roster of mural artists including Mario Chacon, Cindy Rocha, Gloria Favela Rocha, Eduardo Parra, Graham Hajosy, Irma Patricia Aguayo and Eric de La Rosa. It is dedicated not only to honoring the life of Hernández Rojas but also to raising awareness of others who have died as a result of altercations with Border Patrol. Ochoa described the process of getting the mural started, “AFSC originally approached me, and I was overjoyed by the opportunity. We worked on the concept with my team of students that met Maria Puga, Anastasio’s widow, and immediately responded with a deep emotional and spiritual bonding that really gave this project a punch of reality.”

Victor Ochoa (center) with his team of artists. Photo courtesy of AFSC.

Alongside the image of Hernández Rojas will be images of children who have died while in immigration custody, families trying to cross the border, and even a Xoloitzcuintli dog, which culturally serves as a spirit guide to the afterlife. As the child of undocumented immigrants himself, Ochoa feels a personal connection to the topic of immigration but also emphasized the mural’s meaning to the community, “The murals at the park act as open books of truth that we do not have yet in the media or in libraries. Even though it’s been ten years since his murder, we needed this, not only to remind us of this tragedy but to bolster the struggle we are enduring, not only that of Anastasio’s family and lawyers but of the continual turmoil the greater community is under.” 

While it might be easier to discount Hernández Rojas’s story as a singular incident, his family is determined to keep his story alive for future generations. Their fight was bolstered by the original San Diego County Medical Examiner’s classification of Hernández Rojas’s death as a homicide in addition to video that recorded the fatal altercation. Hernández Rojas’s family focused on accountability and their persistence led his case to be heard by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the first case of its kind opened against the United States. Despite the Justice Department declining to pursue charges against the involved officers in 2015, the U.S. Government eventually settled the case with Hernández Rojas’s family for $1 million in 2017.

Scaffolding and preparation for the seven stories tall pillar serving as the canvas for this mural project.

The mural project is currently still fundraising to cover the costs of an installation of this size. Ochoa explained, “Just the cost of the scaffolding is $9,500 for the 4+ month period of painting. There are many costs in materials and equipment including a storage container, washbasin, fencing, the best 50-year durability pigments and varnishes, and an anti-graffiti guard. We also needed to install a gutter to protect the mural from water damage from the top of the bridge.”

While Ochoa’s original plan was to have the new mural finished in May for the 10 year anniversary of Hernández Rojas’s death, the current COVID-19 pandemic has halted the installation process, adding to installation expenses.

Once installation continues, the mural will offer a unique opportunity for the public to witness how a Chicano Park mural is created, painted, and worked on by some of the greatest living artists in San Diego.

To learn more about their fundraising efforts, visit Alliance San Diego. The Anastasio Hernández Rojas mural project is located on National Avenue between Dewey St. and Cesar Chavez Blvd., near the Chicano Park Skatepark.

 

 

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Avatar
Carolyn Osorio
Carolyn has a BFA in Theory, Criticism, and History of Art and Design from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn and has worked in communications for a variety of arts and culture organizations in both New York and San Diego.In addition to consulting and serving on the Rising Arts Leaders Steering Committee, Carolyn curates a public art project, the Mint House Project, which presents local mural artists. She lives just over the water in Barrio Logan where she enjoys views of the Coronado bridge from her backyard. In her spare time, she can be found at Dog Beach with one (or both) of her Great Danes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 27, 2020

State Parks has temporarily closed vehicular traffic to parks experiencing high visitation. On March 26, officials added Silver Strand State Beach to the list,...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings County Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
People

Local Heroes: People Helping People During the Coronavirus Crisis

I’ve always loved this quote from Mr. Rogers. “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother...
Read more
People

Coronado’s Talent Winner – 11 Year Old Bobby Latona (Video)

We invite you to take just three minutes... turn off the tv, gather your family, and experience an 11 year old Coronado boy giving...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 26, 2020

In view of the City of San Diego’s decision to close all of its beaches, parks and trails, Coronado Police and Lifeguards are closely...
Read more
Community News

Public Health Officials To Gov. Newsom: Lockdown Won’t Work Without Enforcement

When Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered nearly all 40 million Californians to stay in their homes to combat the spread of COVID-19, he...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Letters to the Editor
Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more

Free Summer Shuttle Service for Cays?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq.Honorable Mayor & Council,Please remove item 5c (free summer shuttle program) from the consent calendar for this afternoon's City...
Read more

Take Mexico to The Hague for Violation of International Treaty

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Baron Von Partlow, Leon Benham, Lance Rodgers, Daron A. Case, Esq.February 28, 2020President Donald J. Trump The White House 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, DC 20500Subject: Take Mexico to...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

New Chicano Park Mural Focuses on Immigration

Chicano Park, the vibrantly painted park under the Coronado Bridge, is adding a new mural to its impressive visual collection. The project, headed by...
Read more
Community News

San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings County Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
People

Local Heroes: People Helping People During the Coronavirus Crisis

I’ve always loved this quote from Mr. Rogers. “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother...
Read more
People

Coronado’s Talent Winner – 11 Year Old Bobby Latona (Video)

We invite you to take just three minutes... turn off the tv, gather your family, and experience an 11 year old Coronado boy giving...
Read more
Community News

Public Health Officials To Gov. Newsom: Lockdown Won’t Work Without Enforcement

When Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered nearly all 40 million Californians to stay in their homes to combat the spread of COVID-19, he...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA (92118). Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020 eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.