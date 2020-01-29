Coronado SAFE Screening and Panel Event: “LIKE”

Is our reliance on technology helping or hurting us? That is the question at the heart of Coronado SAFE’s film screening and panel discussion event, happening Monday night at Coronado High School.

The screening event will feature Like, a 2018 documentary that explores the effects of social media and technology on our lives. The film focuses on educating and inspiring viewers to question their screen time and even learn tools for self-regulation. The film runs just under fifty minutes and is intended for audiences 10 and over. Coronado SAFE has made the event open to all, with a special interest in middle and high school students.

Gia Del George, Director of Programs for Coronado SAFE, described the organization’s interest in presenting this event, “Technology is such a huge topic, and we’ve found a lot of parents of all ages that find this topic particularly problematic. We wanted to promote the social connectedness of our community and this event allows us to promote great discussion and dialogue without taking sides.”

The Executive Director of Coronado SAFE, Georgia Ferrell, is especially interested in youth attendance for this event, “We don’t want this event to be an attack on their social media or technology use but rather an invitation to discuss their awareness of it.” Coronado SAFE is also hoping for strong involvement and attendance from parents, teachers, and interested community members.

In addition to the film’s featured experts, which come from the technology, medical, mental health, and education fields, Coronado SAFE is hosting an expert panel discussion immediately following the screening for attendees. Panelists include Coronado Middle School Principal Karin Mellina alongside David Keszei, an Information Technology Management and Strategic Management Professor at the University of San Diego School of Business, and Matthew Bishop, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.

On the diversity of the panel, Del George said, “The panel can talk about the academic and research implications as well as business implications of social media for adults, while Matt [Bishop] brings examples from his practice.”

Coronado SAFE was started in 1998 with the mission of empowering young people and strengthening Coronado families through programs and outreach. In addition to film screenings and special events, they offer regular workshops and talks for Coronado families and youth.

“I want young people to be open-minded about the good and the bad of technology and to be more aware of how they’re using it. My main goal is that people will watch the movie and it will stir some thoughts. The panelists will address those thoughts and, hopefully, families will continue those conversations at home,” Ferrell said, before adding, “We want this to be a community conversation.”

Monday’s screening event begins at 6:30 PM, Feb. 3, 2020, in the Coronado High School Theater. Doors open at 6 PM, and tickets can be purchased here (sliding scale and scholarships available based on need).