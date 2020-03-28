Saturday, March 28, 2020
CommunityCommunity News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 27, 2020

By Managing Editor

State Parks has temporarily closed vehicular traffic to parks experiencing high visitation. On March 26, officials added Silver Strand State Beach to the list, which is dynamic and will be updated regularly. With the parking lot at Silver Strand State Beach closed, the City will monitor the parking situation in the area.

Public health officials are advising those who want to get outdoors to walk, run, hike and bike in their local neighborhoods and walk to parks.

------
-----

The public is being asked not to congregate in the outdoors and to always maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more when recreating outside. People are asked to stay home if they are sick.

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER (EOC)

The City of Coronado Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, is activated whenever there is a need to coordinate the emergency response of City departments, outside government agencies and volunteer groups in response to emergencies, disasters or other significant events. It is activated upon order from the City Manager’s Office.

The level of EOC staffing will vary with the specific emergency situation. Designated personnel report to the EOC, a secured facility where all city responders gather in the event of an emergency to exchange information and make decisions quickly.

Read the entire City of Coronado COVID-19 Update: https://conta.cc/3dydMF2

 

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings County Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 26, 2020

In view of the City of San Diego’s decision to close all of its beaches, parks and trails, Coronado Police and Lifeguards are closely...
Read more
Community News

Public Health Officials To Gov. Newsom: Lockdown Won’t Work Without Enforcement

When Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered nearly all 40 million Californians to stay in their homes to combat the spread of COVID-19, he...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado Coronavirus Update

For now, the City’s beach and boat launch ramp at Glorietta Bay Park will remain open. The City of San Diego and other coastal...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Update from CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller

"EVERYTHING CAN BE TAKEN AWAY BUT ONE THING: THE LAST OF THE HUMAN FREEDOMS - TO CHOOSE ONE'S ATTITUDE IN ANY GIVEN SET OF...
Read more
Community News

Child Development Center Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 at NASNI

A civilian employee at the Naval Air Station North Island Child Development Center (CDC) tested positive on March 22 for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Navy leadership...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sharp’s PPE Donation Program Launches Wednesday, March 25

Sharp HealthCare is heartened by the San Diego community’s desire to help ensure we maintain an optimal supply of masks and other Personal Protective...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Good News in the Virus Front

Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: Stories from Our Readers in #Quaronado

Beautiful Gardens. Even though homefront judging & the flower show have been cancelled, it doesn’t mean we can’t have beautiful gardens! Plant some flowers...
Read more
People

Quarantined in Coronado: Excerpts from a Glorietta Diary

By Diane Sorota February 12, 2020 Day by day awareness arrived, slowly at first and then all at once. After a round trip to Hillcrest’s...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more
People

Coronado Creativity under Quarantine #Quaronado

Readers are contacting us to share how they are surviving "Quaronado" (portmanteau that we first saw in use by Blue Bridge Hospitality)Bear Hunt /...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Letters to the Editor
Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more

Free Summer Shuttle Service for Cays?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq.Honorable Mayor & Council,Please remove item 5c (free summer shuttle program) from the consent calendar for this afternoon's City...
Read more

Take Mexico to The Hague for Violation of International Treaty

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Baron Von Partlow, Leon Benham, Lance Rodgers, Daron A. Case, Esq.February 28, 2020President Donald J. Trump The White House 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, DC 20500Subject: Take Mexico to...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

San Diego Man in 20s Dies from Coronavirus – Brings County Total to Six

Three more San Diegans have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the region’s total to six, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
People

Local Heroes: People Helping People During the Coronavirus Crisis

I’ve always loved this quote from Mr. Rogers. “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother...
Read more
People

Coronado’s Talent Winner – 11 Year Old Bobby Latona (Video)

We invite you to take just three minutes... turn off the tv, gather your family, and experience an 11 year old Coronado boy giving...
Read more
Community News

Public Health Officials To Gov. Newsom: Lockdown Won’t Work Without Enforcement

When Gov. Gavin Newsom last week ordered nearly all 40 million Californians to stay in their homes to combat the spread of COVID-19, he...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Update from CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller

"EVERYTHING CAN BE TAKEN AWAY BUT ONE THING: THE LAST OF THE HUMAN FREEDOMS - TO CHOOSE ONE'S ATTITUDE IN ANY GIVEN SET OF...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA (92118). Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020 eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.