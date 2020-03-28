City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 27, 2020

State Parks has temporarily closed vehicular traffic to parks experiencing high visitation. On March 26, officials added Silver Strand State Beach to the list, which is dynamic and will be updated regularly. With the parking lot at Silver Strand State Beach closed, the City will monitor the parking situation in the area.

Public health officials are advising those who want to get outdoors to walk, run, hike and bike in their local neighborhoods and walk to parks.

The public is being asked not to congregate in the outdoors and to always maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more when recreating outside. People are asked to stay home if they are sick.

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER (EOC)

The City of Coronado Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, is activated whenever there is a need to coordinate the emergency response of City departments, outside government agencies and volunteer groups in response to emergencies, disasters or other significant events. It is activated upon order from the City Manager’s Office.

The level of EOC staffing will vary with the specific emergency situation. Designated personnel report to the EOC, a secured facility where all city responders gather in the event of an emergency to exchange information and make decisions quickly.

