Sharp’s PPE Donation Program Launches Wednesday, March 25

Sharp HealthCare is heartened by the San Diego community’s desire to help ensure we maintain an optimal supply of masks and other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for our hospitals and clinics during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As we follow current guidance for infection control and prevention, we are optimizing our use of PPE to ensure we have an adequate supply for our health care workers caring for patients with suspected or confirmed communicable diseases, including COVID-19.

In addition, Sharp is planning ahead to help ensure our supplies and equipment remain at optimal levels respite global PPE inventory issues and uncertainty around the duration of the outbreak. The donation collection is part of that effort.

At this time, we are unable to accept homemade masks. While we truly appreciate the many offers, we have received for hand-sewn masks, the manufactured masks are constructed according to standards and guidelines for use in our facilities. However, we are considering how to launch such a program to ensure hand-sewn masks meet the standards.

Below are details about the donation sites and accepted items. If you have any questions, please contact me at kevin.thompson@sharp.com.

Drive-Up Donation Locations

Sharp HealthCare, 4000 Ruffin Road, San Diego

Sharp Coronado Hospital, 250 Prospect Place, Coronado

Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Brier Patch Campus, 9000 Wakarusa St., La Mesa

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, 751 Medical Center Court, Chula Vista

Hours of Operation

Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4 pm (Brier Patch, 7:30 am to 4 pm, M-F only)

Saturday, noon to 4 pm

New or Unused Products to Donate

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)

Infrared thermometers

Specialized Items to Donate

PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal testing swabs

Viral testing kits

What Not to Donate

At this time Sharp is not accepting hand-sewn reusable masks or 3-D printed ventilator parts.

Donations of other items such as medications, food, blankets, medical equipment or other supplies are not needed at this time. If that changes, an announcement will be made.

How to Donate

Donations can be dropped off at any of the locations listed above.

Donors will be directed into and out of the donation location.

Donors will not need to get out of their cars if they prefer not to.

Staff will maintain safe physical distance from donors, and will wear gloves and regularly clean their hands.

Donors will be asked to provide basic contact information and may request a receipt for their records

Donation sites can accommodate donations of all sizes.

Please note that donors who are not feeling well should wait until they are feeling better before they travel to a drive-up donation location.