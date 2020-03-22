Coronado Residents Stay Engaged In 12-Step Recovery Programs Despite California’s New Coronavirus Restrictions

Submitted By Dan Springer

Truth be told, deciding to write this article created somewhat of crisis in confidence for me. On the one hand, as a man actively involved in a 12-Step program for years, I am sensitive that one the cornerstones of such programs is anonymity. Conversely, I felt a moral obligation to inform those who rely on daily meetings to sustain their sobriety and recovery that there is an unbelievable showing of community involvement to ensure no one is left behind, particularly for those who are struggling. In the end, I decided staying silent was a greater risk than broaching a challenging subject and relinquishing my anonymity.

If you are in a 12-Step program for substance abuse, one of the “the worst things for an alcoholic is isolation,” said Reagan Reed in the New York Daily News. And she hit the nail on the head. It is a long held belief, dating back to 1953 when Alcoholic Anonymous was founded and setting the stage for other valuable 12-Step programs, that alcoholics and addicts tend to be depressed and isolating by nature (regardless of the length of one’s sobriety). From my perspective, as one who has often been challenged by depression and isolation, being in a room for a meeting with other like-minded individuals who understand the burden and daily challenges of living in recovery, forcing oneself to sit in a chair for one hour to share experiences, strength and hope, is not only necessary – it has become essential to most individuals who take the tenets of a 12-Step program seriously. For many of them, such meetings and a sense of community has saved their lives.

The newly ordered social distancing mandate by California created a sudden and unsettling quandary for those who attend 12-Step meetings regularly, sometimes numerous times a day. And for those of us like me who look forward to my regular meetings at the Alano Club (which has been shut done indefinitely), as well as other locations, and the new restriction preventing us from leaving our homes unless it is for “essential services” (I could try to make a case that 12-Step meetings fall into this category, but it would fall on deaf ears), a group of resourceful Coronado 12-Step participants have come up with a practical solution – ZOOM online 12-Step meetings. My wife and I participated in our first such meetings this past weekend and they were excellent. Barring a few technical challenges, it went off without a hitch.

My point in writing this article was to provide hope, optimism and a solution for those feel isolated and alone with a resource that now is available daily at multiple times. Therefore, I thought it was vital to inform those in the Coronado 12-Step community (and surrounding areas), that options are available to attend meetings online every day. For those who need a meeting, but gathering outside or inside is no longer an option, please private message me (ONLY) on Facebook (facebook.com/dlspringerpr) and I will do my best to assist you, even if you are technologically challenged. Meetings will not be recorded, and anonymity, “which is the spiritual foundation of all” 12-Step programs, will not be broken.

Even with the current social distancing restrictions and government’s “stay at home” order, I did speak to a long-term Coronado resident, who has been a mainstay of the 12-Step community in town and he had an interesting observation. “Our common experience shows that we work best together in a familial environment, especially when we are in the same room with the ability to be vulnerable, authentic and honest,” said Steve M., a former Alano Club board member. “Unfortunately, isolation presents an unprecedented challenge. Thankfully, social media has been able to provide us with a way to stay connected. However, there are many long-term members of the Coronado 12-step community who are opposed to using an online platform, which certainly is their prerogative. They are finding their own solutions to stay connected.”

VERY IMPORTANT: “Anonymity is the spiritual foundation of all our Traditions, ever reminding us to place principles before personalities.” A hallmark of 12-Step recovery programs is the offer of anonymity to participants. Anonymity helps protect the group and keep focus on principles rather than personalities. According to Tradition 12, personal anonymity should be maintained at all levels of participation in 12-Step fellowship including in meetings. One of the main principles of all 12-Step program is anonymity; it is one of the reasons that such programs have been so successful.

All Zoom 12-Step Coronado meetings take anonymity extremely seriously. The Zoom platform is secure and only those who have been invited and verified will be allowed to participate. Additional information regarding online ZOOM recovery meetings:

Recording is disabled entirely; neither the host nor any participants can record any portion of the meeting.

The chat to box disappears once the meeting ends and there is no chat history and the conversation is not stored.

You have the option to change the way your name appears in Zoom. You can remove your name completely, leave your last initial, use a nickname, use an alias – whatever makes you feel comfortable.

Meetings are invite-only; no one can attend who has not been authorized to do so.

Encryption is a built-in element to Zoom

You have the option to use a virtual background during the meeting, so you do not have to reveal details regarding your location.

Other local resources for assistance or to identify meetings include:

AA Central Office – 619-265-8762 or www.aasandiego.org

SAMHSA’s National Helpline – 1-800-662-4357 or www.samhsa.gov

In the Rooms – 888-532-6556 or www.intherooms.com

Dan Springer is the owner of JIGSAW Writing Solutions based in Coronado. He provides full-service communications, public relations and executive writing consulting to companies worldwide. He can be reached at dlspringerpr@gmail.com or at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jigsawwritingsolutions/.