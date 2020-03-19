Ms. Mariah’s Music Offering Online Piano Lessons

By
Managing Editor
-

Ms Mariah’s Music is now offering online piano lessons to all of her students and welcomes new students, as well – the first lesson is free. Music is incredibly healing and can be a valuable outlet during stressful times. It decreases anxiety and depression–especially for children and teens. We need music in our lives now more than ever! If you have a piano or keyboard at home but never had time to learn it or have your kids learn, take this opportunity to fill your home with music.

Mariah Gillespie mariah@msmariahsmusic.com

 

-----
Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

