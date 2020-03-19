Ms. Mariah’s Music Offering Online Piano Lessons

Ms Mariah’s Music is now offering online piano lessons to all of her students and welcomes new students, as well – the first lesson is free. Music is incredibly healing and can be a valuable outlet during stressful times. It decreases anxiety and depression–especially for children and teens. We need music in our lives now more than ever! If you have a piano or keyboard at home but never had time to learn it or have your kids learn, take this opportunity to fill your home with music.

Mariah Gillespie mariah@msmariahsmusic.com