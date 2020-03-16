California State Legislature Approves $500 Million in State Funding to Combat Coronavirus

Today, the California State Legislature voted to appropriate $500 million — and up to $1 billion if necessary — in emergency funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic and provide funding to the State’s schools as a result of the pandemic. California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) voted to approve these measures in the State Capitol today.

“The State is taking the coronavirus with tremendous seriousness. Today’s action is a major down payment on the State’s response to this pandemic and to keep all Californians safe and healthy,” said Assemblymember Todd Gloria. “We are taking immediate action to address this state of emergency and to ensure our schools are made whole. We will not hesitate to take additional action in the days and weeks to come.”

The tandem actions taken today, Senate Bills 89 and 117, immediately appropriate $500 million to help provide resources needed for the immediate response and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic. Should it be requested by the State Department of Finance, the Legislature’s action today allows for this funding to grow up to $1 billion.

The action taken today will also ensure the State’s schools will be able to receive state funding despite their closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

California Governor Gavin Newsom officially proclaimed a statewide state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic on March 4, 2020.