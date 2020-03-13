Port of San Diego Takes Proactive Steps to Minimize COVID-19 Exposure

Prioritizing the health and well-being of Port employees, their families, and the public, and in the interest of providing Port of San Diego services, the Port is taking proactive steps to minimize the spread of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Statement from Chair Ann Moore, Board of Port Commissioners, and Port President and CEO Randa Coniglio:

“The Port’s priority is to ensure the health and safety of the public, our employees and their families, as well as addressing needs and concerns of internal and external stakeholders. To minimize transmission of COVID-19, and in accordance with guidance from San Diego County Health & Human Services, the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, we are implementing measures aimed at limiting contact and exposure to the disease while continuing daily operations and our commitment to provide public services. To the extent possible, employees are encouraged to work remotely. These measures will remain in place until further notice; we will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed. Note: The Port is open for business. Port of San Diego Harbor Police dispatch and public safety services remain in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Maritime operations and public services, such as maintenance of parks and other public spaces, continue. Employees who must report to a job site will be provided protective equipment and means to sanitize their hands and frequently-touched surfaces, in accordance with recommendations by the CDC. All other business services and operations will continue through telework as much as possible.”

The Port is enacting the following measures, effective immediately:

Members of the public with Port-related requests are encouraged to call or email the Customer Service Center at 619.686.6200 or customerservice@portofsandiego.org, or submit a request via the Port’s Service Portal.

Consultants, partners, and stakeholders doing business with or for the Port are discouraged from entering Port facilities and encouraged to conduct meetings and all communications remotely.

Employees are to use virtual meetings for all meetings involving internal staff and/or external partners, including meetings conducted internally. In other words, in-person meetings are to be reduced or eliminated, if possible, even if all individuals are in the same building. If an in-person meeting must be held, attendees are encouraged to “social distance,” which means keeping approximately 6 feet away from other individuals.

Staff will postpone any public meetings that are not time sensitive. If a public meeting is necessary under the Brown Act, the Port will utilize video/web/audio conferencing. If individuals must attend in person, they will be encouraged to “social distance,” which means keeping approximately 6 feet away from other individuals. Port Commissioners and the public will have remote access.

Employee, business-related travel outside of San Diego County will be permitted on a case-by-case basis only.

Employees will not be permitted to attend work-related events with 250+ attendees.

When attending a small work-related meeting or event, employees are encouraged to “social distance,” which means keeping approximately 6 feet away from other individuals.

Access to Port facilities will be restricted whenever possible.

The Port continues to urge its employees and the public to do the following:

Wash hands with soap and water.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. If surfaces are dirty, clean them using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

Follow guidance from public health officials.

Consult with your health care provider about additional steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.

The Port will continue to follow the lead of San Diego County Health & Human Services, the California Department of Public Health, the CDC, and the World Health Organization (WHO) in implementing protocols for public spaces, businesses, and in messaging to the community.

For updates and information about the current numbers of COVID-19 cases, the spread of the virus, severity, treatments, precautions, and other important public health information in multiple languages, please visit: