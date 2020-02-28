City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 28, 2020

Coronado will begin offering a free motorcycle training class. Find out more about the program in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about the annual Arbor Day tree planting on Saturday, Feb. 29; a new Coronado TV schedule of rebroadcast public meetings; sand entrapment training for Coronado first responders; City buildings featured in a regional architecture open house; and Jessie, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.