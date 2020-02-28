City Manager’s Weekly Update – Feb. 28, 2020

By
Managing Editor
-

Coronado will begin offering a free motorcycle training class. Find out more about the program in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about the annual Arbor Day tree planting on Saturday, Feb. 29; a new Coronado TV schedule of rebroadcast public meetings; sand entrapment training for Coronado first responders; City buildings featured in a regional architecture open house; and Jessie, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR