Captain Timothy Slentz Shares Naval Environmental Stewardship

Last Tuesday, Captain Timothy Slentz spoke at the Winn Room for Emerald Keepers on the topic of Environmental Stewardship of Naval Base Coronado. The big take-aways from his presentation were:

1) Naval Base Coronado addresses sustainability every day on all eight of its bases under its command – from Imperial Beach to San Clemente to the desert.

2) The Navy cares for indigenous species unique to their locations – many of which are endangered, and works with archaeologists when adding new construction to care for culturally sensitive sites.

3) The Navy continues to improve energy through installation of solar and elimination of the outdated old steam heating system and addition of electric and hybrid vehicles. The extent to which the Navy has made changes to cut emissions of fossil fuel and reduce their carbon footprint are to be commended.