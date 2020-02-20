2nd Annual Rotaract Bike Crawl Raises Funds for Team Quinn

Armed with bikes, an appetite, and an eye for prizes, the four-restaurant Rotaract bike crawl was a success thanks to Nicky Rottens, Feast and Fareway, Boardwalk Beach Club, McP's, Tartine and all involved.

By
Alyssa K. Burns
-

Submitted by Alyssa Ballard, Rotaract

Participants Raising Funds for Team Quinn

Beginning its sophomore year, Coronado Rotaract is pushing their expectations for fundraising while delivering an enjoyable 21+ event. Armed with bikes, an appetite, and an eye for prizes, about fifty participants took part in the quad restaurant bike crawl. Event goers were greeted at Nicky Rottens for check in, a raffle ticket, and food and drink deals. The reserved space was located both inside and on the patio for those that brought their pups to join. Looking around, a wide range of locals and beyond were there for the cause. While Coronado Rotaract members are typically between the ages of 21-35, the crowd far exceeded the usual group.

After an hour at Nicky Rottens and two raffle prize giveaways (gift cards to Nicky Rottens and Tartine!), the bicyclists took off, enjoying the route by the Ferry Landing, under the bridge, and arriving at Feast and Fareway. Spread out across the patio, participants were able to mingle in smaller groups and enjoy the outside heaters as well as two more raffle prizes.

-----

Following the golf course location, riders ventured to the new Boardwalk Beach Club. There, participants enjoyed the arcade games and more raffle prizes. The final destination was Coronado’s favorite late night pub- McP’s! This Coronado Rotaract Bar Crawl which had raised $500 last year, exceeded that amount by over triple, bringing in nearly $1750 for Team Quinn.

Rotaract Board left to right: Mandy Rowe, Natalie Bailey, Madison Marchetti, Alex Natwick, Brooke Bernardy, Alyssa Burns.

Natalie Bailey, Past Rotaract President, shares, “I am beyond thrilled with how our second Team Quinn Bike Bar Crawl went! We had a blast biking around town telling people about both Team Quinn and the Coronado Rotaract Club. This could not have been possible without the tremendous support from the Coronado Rotary Club and all of the Rotaract members’ friends and family. We even had people unrelated to the event donate money to the cause after speaking with the bike crawl attendees about what we were doing. Look out for more Rotaract events to come!”

The entire board would like to thank Nicky Rottens, Feast and Fareway, Boardwalk Beach Club, McP’s and Tartine for their donations and support of hosting and gift cards.

Learn more about Quinn of Team Quinn below!

Quinn Waitley, Adaptive Athlete (Video)

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR