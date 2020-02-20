2nd Annual Rotaract Bike Crawl Raises Funds for Team Quinn

Armed with bikes, an appetite, and an eye for prizes, the four-restaurant Rotaract bike crawl was a success thanks to Nicky Rottens, Feast and Fareway, Boardwalk Beach Club, McP's, Tartine and all involved.

Submitted by Alyssa Ballard, Rotaract

Beginning its sophomore year, Coronado Rotaract is pushing their expectations for fundraising while delivering an enjoyable 21+ event. Armed with bikes, an appetite, and an eye for prizes, about fifty participants took part in the quad restaurant bike crawl. Event goers were greeted at Nicky Rottens for check in, a raffle ticket, and food and drink deals. The reserved space was located both inside and on the patio for those that brought their pups to join. Looking around, a wide range of locals and beyond were there for the cause. While Coronado Rotaract members are typically between the ages of 21-35, the crowd far exceeded the usual group.

After an hour at Nicky Rottens and two raffle prize giveaways (gift cards to Nicky Rottens and Tartine!), the bicyclists took off, enjoying the route by the Ferry Landing, under the bridge, and arriving at Feast and Fareway. Spread out across the patio, participants were able to mingle in smaller groups and enjoy the outside heaters as well as two more raffle prizes.

Following the golf course location, riders ventured to the new Boardwalk Beach Club. There, participants enjoyed the arcade games and more raffle prizes. The final destination was Coronado’s favorite late night pub- McP’s! This Coronado Rotaract Bar Crawl which had raised $500 last year, exceeded that amount by over triple, bringing in nearly $1750 for Team Quinn.

Natalie Bailey, Past Rotaract President, shares, “I am beyond thrilled with how our second Team Quinn Bike Bar Crawl went! We had a blast biking around town telling people about both Team Quinn and the Coronado Rotaract Club. This could not have been possible without the tremendous support from the Coronado Rotary Club and all of the Rotaract members’ friends and family. We even had people unrelated to the event donate money to the cause after speaking with the bike crawl attendees about what we were doing. Look out for more Rotaract events to come!”

The entire board would like to thank Nicky Rottens, Feast and Fareway, Boardwalk Beach Club, McP’s and Tartine for their donations and support of hosting and gift cards.

