Arbor Day Celebration in Coronado – February 29

Saturday, February 29, 2020, is Arbor Day in the City of Coronado. As a Tree City USA, Coronado’s Street Tree Committee together with the Department of Public Services is planning its annual “Plant A Tree Day” at Spreckels Park, beginning at 8:30am on February 29, 2020. The event entails enhancing our urban forest by planting up to thirty new trees around the city with the help of community volunteers.

Community volunteers, including adults and children of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend the Arbor Day event. Enjoy an opportunity to join your neighbors in learning about our urban forest and tree care while beautifying our city. A Certificate of Volunteer Service will be presented to all participants.

Volunteers should arrive at Spreckels Park between 8:30am and 9:00am for coffee, refreshments, tree assignments, and a brief demonstration on the tree planting process. Tools will be provided. Wear your gardening clothes. Come join us!