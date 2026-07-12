Donut holes, drool rags and wet dog zoomies: Q & A with Sir Winston, Coronado’s Animal Mayor

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably heard about the race for Coronado Animal Mayor. And if you knew about the race, you probably heard about it’s winning candidate: Sir Winston, a 225-pound mastiff. He’s pretty hard to miss!

The race — which was essentially a PAWS of Coronado fundraiser — was so successful, it earned a whopping $45,000 for the animal shelter. Coronado Times caught up with Mayor Elect Winston to see how he’s handling his newfound celeb status…and, on a more serious note (ahem) to tackle rumors of ethics violations.

Coronado Times: What inspired you to run for Animal Mayor?

Sir Winston: I’ve always been something of a showstopper around Coronado. Whether it’s neighbors saying hello or visitors stopping to take my picture, my humans thought my 225 pounds of love, and yes, the drool, too, could help shine a light on the amazing work PAWS of Coronado does for animals in need. Turns out they were right!

Coronado Times: According to PAWS, your term runs for two years. What are your responsibilities as Animal Mayor?

Sir Winston: My job is pretty simple: be a good ambassador for Coronado, support the wonderful work PAWS does, and remind everyone that a little kindness goes a long way. I’ll be making appearances around town, meeting lots of new friends, and representing

animals with plenty of tail wags and good manners. The drool? That’s just a little something extra I’m bringing to the office.

Coronado Times: What was your favorite part of the election process? What was the most

challenging?

Sir Winston: My favorite part was meeting so many wonderful people (and their pets!) around Coronado. Every event was a chance to make new friends, collect a few ear scratches, and help support the amazing work PAWS does.

The most challenging part? Sitting in the golf cart for the entire parade. I hopped out for

a minute to say hello to a few people along the route, stretch my legs, and then climbed

right back in. A 225-pound mastiff can only sit still for so long!

Coronado Times: According to PAWS, you and the other candidates earned $45,000 for rescue animals at PAWS. How does this feel?

Sir Winston: Honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my big head around it. Raising $45,000 for rescue animals is incredible, and I’m humbled to have been a small part of something so

special. I’m so proud of all of the candidates, their families, and everyone who donated.

Together, we showed what this community can accomplish when it comes together for a

great cause. Now that’s a total worth drooling over!

Coronado Times: Your campaign slogan is simple: All drool and no drama. Do you think you can deliver on this promise? What drama are you hoping to avoid?

Sir Winston: Absolutely! “All Drool. No Drama” wasn’t just a campaign slogan — it pretty much sums up my reality. The drool part is non-negotiable. I’d much rather greet someone with a wagging tail than a growl, and I haven’t met a stranger yet…just a friend I haven’t

drooled on.

As for the drama? I’m all about PAWSitivity, not PAWlitics. Let’s leave the drama to

the human politicians. I’d rather spend my time making friends, supporting PAWS, and

spreading a little joy…and drool…wherever I go.

Coronado Times: Speaking of drool, how many drool rags do your handlers go through a day?

Sir Winston: Now, Christine, you know that’s a sensitive and very personal question. One that isn’t easy to answer. At this point, they’re less of an accessory and more of a necessity. I’ve trained my humans well. They know to keep one in every pocket and a few more close by. Let’s just say my campaign slogan wasn’t just clever marketing.

Coronado Times: At 225 pounds, you must eat a lot! What is your favorite food? What foods do you try to avoid?

Sir Winston: You’d think a 225-pound mastiff would eat just about anything, but I actually have a pretty sensitive stomach. My favorite treats are donut holes from Clayton’s and the

occasional pup cup from Cold Stone. Those are always worth being on my best

behavior for. As for foods I avoid? Anything my humans say will upset my stomach. I’ve learned they’re usually right, even if I don’t always agree.

Coronado Times: Baths, yes or no?

Sir Winston: A thousand times yes! The second I see a towel, I start jumping in circles…even if it isn’t for me. My baths happen right in the front yard, and they’re one of my favorite things in the world.

Then come the zoomies. Imagine 225 pounds of happy mastiff racing through the house

with slippery wet paws. The whole house shakes, and my humans just stand back and

hope the furniture, and anything sitting on the tables or counters, survives. I call it

celebrating.

Coronado Times: What does “good boy” mean to you?

Sir Winston: To me, being a good boy means being kind, making new friends, and making people smile wherever I go. If someone leaves a little happier because we met, then I’ve done my job. The treats are just a bonus.

Coronado Times: Speaking of treats, there are allegations that you accepted treats in exchange for political favors. Please confirm or deny.

Sir Winston: I can neither confirm nor deny that donut holes, pup cups, and the occasional biscuit may have crossed my path during the campaign. What I can confirm is that every tail wag, sloppy kiss, and heartfelt “good boy” was given freely and without expectation. As for the treats? I accepted them as tokens of friendship, not political favors. Besides, I’ve never met a treat I couldn’t thank with a wagging tail.

Coronado Times: It is hot out. How are you keeping cool?

Sir Winston: My family makes sure I stay cool with plenty of fresh water, air conditioning, and walks during the cooler parts of the day. But I’m one of the lucky ones. As Animal Mayor, I’d like to remind everyone that our furry friends count on us to keep

them safe. Please don’t leave pets in parked cars, even for a few minutes, and

remember that hot pavement can burn our paws. With the warmer days ahead, a little

extra care goes a long way in keeping all of us happy, healthy, and ready for our next

adventure.

Coronado Times: Is it true that the City of Coronado Mayor is cooking up an official Sir

Winston Day? Tell us more!

Sir Winston: That’s news to me! I haven’t heard anything about an official Sir Winston Day, but I’m certainly flattered that anyone would even think of such a thing.

For now, I’m just honored to serve as Coronado’s Animal Mayor. If the Mayor has

something up his sleeve, I guess I’ll just have to wait for the official invitation.

Until then, I’ll keep doing what I was elected to do, supporting PAWS, making new

friends, wagging my tail, and, every now and then, leaving a little drool behind.

Christine Van Tuyl is on the Board of Directors of PAWS of Coronado.





