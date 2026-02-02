Monday, February 2, 2026
Coronado Public Library system upgrade begins February 9

The Coronado Public Library is upgrading its computer and catalog system to provide a faster, more modern, and user-friendly experience. During the upgrade, some services will be temporarily limited.

Libraries rely on specialized software systems in order to catalog materials, search the inventory, and maintain library card records. The Coronado Library’s current system is over 15 years old and is dated. Upgrading to the new system will result in a speedier and more modern experience for patrons and staff. During this upgrade, the catalog will also be modernized to ensure seamless communication between the software systems.

Starting February 4, holds on materials will be unavailable, and no new holds can be placed. From February 9 through February 18, patrons will need their physical or digital library card, or barcode number, to access all library services, including checkouts. New library cards will not be issued during this time.

 

Regular borrowing of items available at the library, including checkouts, check-ins, and the catalog, will resume on February 19.

Some interruptions patrons might see are:

  • 2/4-3/4
    • No new materials will be added to the catalog.
    • Due dates for all items checked out after 1/1/26 will be extended to 3/1.
  • 2/4-2/18
    • Holds will be unavailable. You won’t be able to place holds during this time.
  • 2/9-2/18
    • You will need your physical or digital library card or your barcode number to access all library services including check out. Library staff will not be able to look up your account during this time.
    • No new library cards will be issued.
  • 3/14-4/7
    • Link+ will be unavailable.

If you currently use the Borrowing History or the My Shelves feature in the catalog, it is recommended to save your history to your personal computer or print it out. Your borrowing history will not transfer during this upgrade. Borrowing history is only available if you have opted into saving it. You will need to opt in again once the new catalog is live. Click here for a guide on how to save your borrowing history.

All dates are subject to change. Check back or on the library’s social media for updates or amendments to this process.



Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra celebrates Valentine’s Day with renowned cellist Paul Tseng...