Tuesday, December 16, 2025

US and Mexico reach new agreement in addressing Tijuana sewage crisis

3 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

The United States and Mexico have reached a new agreement outlining additional actions and timelines in addressing the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis.

Under the new agreement, known as Minute 333, Mexico will explore expanding its main wastewater treatment plant, plan for population growth, and construct a sediment basin. The US is not obligated to any additional construction projects or funding under the treaty minute.

Minute 333 is an effort to coordinate infrastructure projects, improve monitoring, and address long-standing gaps in planning and maintenance on both sides of the border, said David Fotouhi, deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), during a press briefing.

The agreement itself, however, acknowledges that the crisis will not be resolved immediately and conditions all actions on the availability of funding and resources.

“To be crystal clear, this human health and ecological crisis will not end solely with the swipe of a pen,” Fotouhi said. “The next step is for both nations to faithfully implement the agreed upon items in Minute 333. Each time a project is completed, we get one step closer to ending this crisis for good.”

Mexico’s infrastructure commitments

Under the agreement, Mexico must prepare a Tijuana water infrastructure master plan within six months to better align wastewater capacity with population growth.

Tijuana has in recent years faced rapid growth, which strained the already struggling wastewater infrastructure on both sides of the border. Leaders and advocates for the issue have urged for a solution that addresses future projected population numbers.

Minute 333 also requires new feasibility studies to evaluate construction of an ocean outfall at the San Antonio de los Buenos (SAB) Wastewater Treatment Plant and expansion of the SAB plant from 18 million gallons per day (MGD) to 43 MGD.

The feasibility studies will be conducted within the next three months.

Mexico also agreed to construct a sediment basin in Matadero Canyon (also known as Smuggler’s Gulch) before the 2026-27 rainy season, a project intended to reduce the flow of sediment across the border. Sediment flows from Mexico have long plagued international wastewater treatment infrastructure in the US.

Mexico will also construct the Tecolote-La Gloria Wastewater Treatment Plant, which will have a capacity of 3 MGD, by December 2028.

US commitments 

The Minute does not outline any new construction projects for the US, and instead focuses on processes and oversight of international wastewater.

Specifically, it requires that the US participate in an interagency, binational “Minute 333 Work Group,” review Mexico’s feasibility studies, and work with Mexico to establish procedures, schedules, and cost-sharing for things such as spill monitoring systems, dredging operations in the Tijuana River, and trash and sediment projects.

An operations and maintenance (O&M) account will be created with NADBank to set aside a portion of any future dollars provided to Mexico to be held for future O&M costs.

Meanwhile, the US is currently rehabilitating and expanding its South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP), which will bring its maximum capacity from 25 MGD to 50 MGD, with a maximum peak capacity of 75 MGD.

The initial expansion was projected to take two years from its launch in the fall of 2024, but it was fast tracked in May 2025, when EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a 100-day timeline. The full expansion is slated for completion by the end of 2027.

Smaller projects the US agreed to in former negotiations have also been fast-tracked this year.

“Great progress has been made this year to achieve the 100% solution to the Tijuana River sewage crisis, but it would have all been for nothing if we don’t take the appropriate steps to account for the inevitable population growth of Tijuana and surrounding areas,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin in a statement. “That’s what Minute 333 achieves. We have set the framework for tremendous steps to be made, and we now look forward to very quickly hitting the ground running to implement the mutually agreed upon actions.”



1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Military housing allowance will hold steady next year, mirroring San Diego’s rental trends

News

Ferry Landing negotiations will return to closed session as property’s future is decided

Business

Nado Embroidery, stitching together community needs

Community

Beyond the tent and into the community: How the Coronado Floral Association brings art to all

Community News

Smiles, fur and florals: Coronado Floral Association hosts crafty collab with PAWS

City of Coronado

Council approves $6 million purchase of complex to be used as affordable housing

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Council approves $6 million purchase of complex to be used as affordable housing

City of Coronado

Council opts for measurable, timely projects over Climate Action Plan update

Crime

Man arrested after brandishing fake handgun on Orange Avenue

Community

Coronado Gives community story: How the CHA connects past and present

Business

Construction to begin on new Ferry Landing restaurant

Business

Citing deferred maintenance concerns, Port responds to Ferry Landing lease decision

More Local News

Military housing allowance will hold steady next year, mirroring San Diego’s rental trends

Military

Ferry Landing negotiations will return to closed session as property’s future is decided

News

Nado Embroidery, stitching together community needs

Business

Beyond the tent and into the community: How the Coronado Floral Association brings art to all

Community

Smiles, fur and florals: Coronado Floral Association hosts crafty collab with PAWS

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Military housing allowance will hold steady next year, mirroring San Diego’s...