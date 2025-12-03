Thursday, December 4, 2025
Community News

King tides offer glimpse of future sea-level rise

2 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers
Extreme high tide at old Hotel Del boathouse.
The Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill during a king tide.

King tides return to Coronado the mornings of Dec. 4 through Dec. 6. These extreme high tide events, which are caused by the gravitational forces of the moon and sun, give a glimpse of the future as sea levels rise.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) describes king tides as naturally occurring, predictable high tides that are one to two feet higher than average. NOAA reports the historical mean high tide for the closest tidal station in San Diego is 4.56 feet. The upcoming king tides are forecasted up to 7.09 feet.

The sea level in San Diego has been rising by 2.2 millimeters (around 1/10 of an inch) per year, but the rate is increasing due to warmer ocean temperatures and melting ice caps caused by climate change. As the average water levels rise, so do the high tides. Today’s king tides will one day become the average high tide.

The City of Coronado’s 2021 Community Satisfaction Survey showed 68% of respondents were at least somewhat concerned about sea-level rise in Coronado. The greatest sea-level-rise threats are storms, Santa Ana winds, and king tides that amplify high water levels, damaging property and infrastructure.

The City’s 2022 Sea Level Rise Plan identifies vulnerable locations when the sea level rises between 0.8 feet and 4.9 feet, which could occur as soon as 2030. The wide beach and seawall have long protected against moderate sea-level rise in most of the western areas of Coronado. But our beaches are becoming more vulnerable. According to Dr. Reinhard Flick, an oceanographer at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Stan’s Beach by the Coronado Shores has lost more than 200 feet of sand since the winter of 2022-2023. The beach width near the foot of Loma Avenue has slowly decreased by approximately 50 feet in the last 15 years.

Several bayside locations have been deemed vulnerable to storm flooding even at low levels (0.8ft) of rising waters. These include:

  • Coronado Yacht Club and Bluewater Boathouse restaurant
  • Coronado Cays
  • Alameda Avenue at First Street
  • Ferry Landing area
King tide at Stan's Beach
The stairs to Stan’s Beach are lashed by waves during a previous extreme high tide.

The City’s Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan estimates the cost to Coronado from inaction ranges from approximately $15 million to $2.1 billion. The plan outlines near-term priorities and long-term strategies to mitigate damage, including engineering projects, nature-based solutions, and managed retreat, which relinquishes land back to the natural environment.

The California Coastal Commission is asking residents up and down the state’s coastline to send in photos during the highest tides for the California King Tides Project. The project’s goal is to assemble a record of the changes to our coast and estuaries to help visualize the impact of rising seas in the future.

For information on how to participate and where to upload images, go to coastal.ca.gov/kingtides. Looking for tips on how to participate? The Commission held a webinar on Dec. 2, which includes photography tips, and for which a video is available.

December King Tide Schedule:
Dec. 4: 7:40am, 7.05 feet
Dec. 5: 8:24am, 7.09 feet
Dec. 6: 9:10am, 6.90 feet

January King Tide Schedule:
Jan. 2: 7:32am, 6.86 feet
Jan. 3: 8:20am, 6.91 feet



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Your extra Hot Wheels can build Coronado’s fastest speedway

Business

“Let’s make Coronado a blue zone,” says owner of island’s new wellness spa

Community News

Where thanks meets giving: A heartfelt message from the Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Nov. 20-26, 2025

Community News

50th annual Coronado holiday parade and tree lighting – the brightest yet

Community News

Toys for Tots, annual Marine Corps holiday collection drive is now open

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Emerald Keepers seeking hosts for air-quality monitors

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2025

Community News

Delta Beach cleanup a success

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Oct. 23-29, 2025

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Oct. 16-22, 2025

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Oct. 9-15, 2025

More Local News

Council opts for measurable, timely projects over Climate Action Plan update

City of Coronado

Man arrested after brandishing fake handgun on Orange Avenue

Crime

Coronado Gives community story: Seven’s journey to a forever home through PAWS of Coronado

Community

Tom Riddle (1936-2025)

Obituaries

Meet your neighbor: Justine Fraley, veteran helping veterans

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Celebrating human resilience through dance