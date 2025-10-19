Sunday, October 19, 2025
Obituaries

Lance Alspaugh

1 min.

Submitted by the family

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Lance Alspaugh

The reviews are in for Lance Clayton Alspaugh: A legend. This is what a true cinema hero looks like. Good man, kind soul. A principled and decisive business associate. Most importantly, Lance treasured Victor, his life partner for 37 years, and was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

Lance had a drive and zest for life that was contagious. He had a gift for conversation. When you spoke to him, he made you feel as if you were the only person in the room. Lance’s generosity knew no bounds.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lance’s love of movies began when he was 7, when his dad gave him an 8 millimeter projector for his birthday. Lance made movies with a Super 8 camera, his family and friends were the stars. His first screening room was his family’s living room. As a hint of his future legacy, he made sure that the presentation was perfect, and that each person had a good view.

From Tulsa to Overland Park, Kansas, Lance worked his first job at 16 as an usher with Mann Theatres. When he was 18, Mann offered Lance a job in Los Angeles as Assistant Manager of the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. He took the job and moved to Los Angeles.

In 1991, Lance took an opportunity to acquire the Los Feliz 3 Cinemas and the Vista Theatre, and in 1997, the two theatres were in his portfolio. Over time, he renovated and revived both theatres to the iconic status that they are today. Lance formed Vintage Theatres, and in 2011, worked with the City of Coronado to acquire the Village Coronado Theatre; he counted that acquisition and renovation as one of the most joyous experiences of his life.

Throughout his life, he made sure that the spotlight was on the movies. Now, the spotlight is directly on him and the vibrant person that he was. He would be humbled by the outpouring of goodwill and affection, and he would thank each of you for remembering him.

Lance leaves behind his Life Partner Victor Martinez, Mother Gwynne Lee Alspaugh, Sister Shelli Sloan, Brother-in-Law George Sloan, his Partner’s Mother Maria Martinez, extended family and friends. Service and internment was held at the White Church of the Hills, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

Submitted by the family



1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

District plans community forum on safety and communication after middle school stabbing

Bridgeworthy

“Rise and Shine” in style at the Gaslamp’s funky new breakfast spot 6th & G

Crime

Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

Community News

Cancer Cartel teams up with Coronado Mahjong for fundraiser at the Fire Station Venue

Bridgeworthy

Gastronomy in the Gaslamp: Michelin Recognized Tacos El Franc

People

Meet Your Neighbor: Jean Pierre Marques, Zen master, artist, and so much more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival releases 2025 film lineup

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy dining at The Witherby: Where history whispers and the spirits answer

City of Coronado

Coronado recognized as a Blue City, Ocean Champion

City of Coronado

Coronado receives SANDAG Platinum Diamond Award

People

Meet Hannah Arkin, Coronado FOL’s new Executive Director

Community News

Call for Artists: Port seeking artwork for new Imperial Beach splash pad

More Local News

District plans community forum on safety and communication after middle school stabbing

Community News

“Rise and Shine” in style at the Gaslamp’s funky new breakfast spot 6th & G

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

Crime

Cancer Cartel teams up with Coronado Mahjong for fundraiser at the Fire Station Venue

Community News

Gastronomy in the Gaslamp: Michelin Recognized Tacos El Franc

Bridgeworthy

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Coronado Middle School

District plans community forum on safety and communication after middle school...