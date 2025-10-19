Lance Alspaugh

The reviews are in for Lance Clayton Alspaugh: A legend. This is what a true cinema hero looks like. Good man, kind soul. A principled and decisive business associate. Most importantly, Lance treasured Victor, his life partner for 37 years, and was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

Lance had a drive and zest for life that was contagious. He had a gift for conversation. When you spoke to him, he made you feel as if you were the only person in the room. Lance’s generosity knew no bounds.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Lance’s love of movies began when he was 7, when his dad gave him an 8 millimeter projector for his birthday. Lance made movies with a Super 8 camera, his family and friends were the stars. His first screening room was his family’s living room. As a hint of his future legacy, he made sure that the presentation was perfect, and that each person had a good view.

From Tulsa to Overland Park, Kansas, Lance worked his first job at 16 as an usher with Mann Theatres. When he was 18, Mann offered Lance a job in Los Angeles as Assistant Manager of the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. He took the job and moved to Los Angeles.

In 1991, Lance took an opportunity to acquire the Los Feliz 3 Cinemas and the Vista Theatre, and in 1997, the two theatres were in his portfolio. Over time, he renovated and revived both theatres to the iconic status that they are today. Lance formed Vintage Theatres, and in 2011, worked with the City of Coronado to acquire the Village Coronado Theatre; he counted that acquisition and renovation as one of the most joyous experiences of his life.

Throughout his life, he made sure that the spotlight was on the movies. Now, the spotlight is directly on him and the vibrant person that he was. He would be humbled by the outpouring of goodwill and affection, and he would thank each of you for remembering him.

Lance leaves behind his Life Partner Victor Martinez, Mother Gwynne Lee Alspaugh, Sister Shelli Sloan, Brother-in-Law George Sloan, his Partner’s Mother Maria Martinez, extended family and friends. Service and internment was held at the White Church of the Hills, Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

Submitted by the family






