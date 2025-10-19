Sunday, October 19, 2025
Community NewsEducation

District plans community forum on safety and communication after middle school stabbing

3 min.

Leaders say "we need to do a better job supporting our kids"

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Coronado Middle School
Coronado Middle School’s front entrance on F Avenue.

The Coronado Unified School District is planning a community forum to discuss safety and communication after a seventh grader was stabbed at the Coronado Middle School library on Tuesday. The event will take place on Thursday, October 30 from 4:30 to 6pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue.

The event represents an opportunity to “share information about how the district approaches safety, communication and emergency response,” said Superintendent Karl Mueller in an email to parents on October 17.

At Thursday’s school board meeting, trustees addressed the stabbing incident, calling it “horrific” and “traumatic.”

“We are incredibly grateful that the student did not sustain a life-threatening injury and is now recovering at home,” said Alexia Palacios-Peters, school board president.

She encouraged community members to attend the forum to learn more about the district’s communication and approach to safety and crisis management.

In his remarks, Mueller thanked the school counselors who lent support to CMS students who were affected by the event. He said after the incident, students were visited by administrators to assure them that they were safe, that their parents had been notified and they would try to finish the day together.

“They were scared,” said Mueller. “It was very real.”

He said there was a list of students who wanted to talk counselors, so the district sent additional counselors from the high school to lend support. He said all the students seeking help got checked in, and that they were in good care while they were waiting to be seen.

Mueller said the incident reminded him of the resilience of the students, staff and community members.

“And I was reminded that we are humans,” said Mueller. “[The students] are younger humans, they’re little humans, but they’re developing, and all humans can get dysregulated and can become unpredictable. It’s a good reminder for all of us.”

He also thanked CMS administration and staff who cooperated with the Coronado Police Department and supported the efforts of the detectives on site.

Mueller said the district needs to do a better job when it comes to promoting and encouraging the use of resources available to students and staff — in particular, the program called “We Tip,” a confidential reporting mechanism allowing students to share concerns about peers or behaviors. According to Mueller, it’s a direct line to the district administration and staff.

“We need to do a better job supporting our kids and encouraging them to trust the voice in their head if they sense something is off with one of their peers,” said Mueller. “To reach out to an adult, and bring that to our attention so we can provide critical supports.”

The CHS Associated Student Body President Haissam Kouli said the incident was “deeply upsetting” and called upon parents to check in with their kids.

“Having difficult, insightful and meaningful conversations with our children and consistently checking in to see how they are doing and what’s going on around them is critical,” he said. “Check in on students…recognize when it’s time for you to step in and take precautionary measures.”

Trustee Scot Youngblood noted that CUSD offers many supports for kids in the middle school, and that the counselor to student ratio is one of the highest in the county. He shared that CMS focuses on team building and conflict resolution, and that the school has clubs to foster and model good behavior. CMS also has a school resource officer, and several confidential ways for students to share concerns about their peers.

Yet, he said that, “Kids are so emotionally and mentally unwell, probably more so than any prior generation,” he said.

Youngblood said the incident was a “marker of our society” and called upon community members to consider things like diet, medication, impacts of puberty, as well as social media and the internet.

Trustee Renee Cavanaugh said she’s looking forward to the community forum and how to improve the safety of all students in the district. She shared that the incident had disrupted the “peace of mind” of parents and kids in the community.

“You see it happen in other places,” said Cavanaugh. “You don’t think it’s going to happen where you live and where your kids go to school.”

 

 

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Obituaries

Lance Alspaugh

Community News

Premiere screening of locally-made movie, “Serenity Now”

Community News

Van trip to the Visions Museum of Textile Art

Bridgeworthy

“Rise and Shine” in style at the Gaslamp’s funky new breakfast spot 6th & G

Community News

Why San Diego yards deserve more than just sprinklers and sunshine

Crime

Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Military aircrew 24% more likely to get cancer, local nonprofit steps up to help

Education

CUSD school board gives self-evaluation; talks policy on science and ethnic studies classes

People

Coronado Village Elementary PTO gets serious about making things sparkle

Education

CUSD rejects claim from Palacios family in Coronado Middle School suicide death

Community News

PAWS and The Bower hotel unleash new community partnership

Education

CUSD faces lawsuit after suicide of middle school student, parents say child was bullied

More Local News

Lance Alspaugh

Obituaries

“Rise and Shine” in style at the Gaslamp’s funky new breakfast spot 6th & G

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

Crime

Cancer Cartel teams up with Coronado Mahjong for fundraiser at the Fire Station Venue

Community News

Gastronomy in the Gaslamp: Michelin Recognized Tacos El Franc

Bridgeworthy

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Lance Alspaugh