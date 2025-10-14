Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

1 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
A Coronado Police officer was parked in front of the Coronado Middle School an hour after the incident. Police say a seventh grade student was stabbed by another student in the library.

A seventh grade female was stabbed by a male classmate while attending school at Coronado Middle School, according to the Coronado Police Department. The incident happened around 10:20 am today in the school library during class break, police say. The victim was stabbed twice with a pocket knife and is being treated at Rady Children’s Hospital.

According to an email from the Coronado Unified School District, the victim is now recovering from her injuries.

“Coronado Middle School staff responded immediately and first responders arrived within
minutes,” reads the email. “The injured student was transported to the hospital and we are deeply relieved to share that the student is recovering this afternoon.”

Police say the suspect is in custody. And due to the ages of the individuals involved, their names will not be released.

The district says it has provided additional counseling services to CMS and will continue to offer further supports as needed.

“CUSD extends our heartfelt thoughts to the student and family, and will continue to offer them our full support and care,” reads the statement. “Thanks to the quick and professional actions of our CMS staff and first responders, the campus remained safe and calm and the school day was able to continue with minimal disruption.”

Shortly after the altercation, an initial message was sent to middle school parents, sharing that an “isolated incident” occurred on the CMS campus. The message said that there was no threat to the broader student body or staff, and that all students were safe.

However, several middle school students reached out to their parents, asking to be picked up from school over safety concerns.

On the Coronado Police Department Facebook page, Coronado City Councilmember Amy Steward shared a message, saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved along with CMS students, teachers and staff.”

This story is developing.



3 COMMENTS

  1. It’s important that the motive be released for parents’ situational awareness once investigation is complete… Unfortunately, this type of violence is not without influence. Parents have a responsibility to be aware of the content their children may be seeing online. This is not the first act of violence from male to female, and the sentiment in many online spaces is one of the incel. Unfortunately, content like that begins to gain traction at this age, when young men are in their most vulnerable stages mentally and emotionally, and the seed of resentment is planted before parents have a chance to realize it.

  2. It is beyond time for metal detectors in all schools! If someone can brings a knife into the school, what is to someone from bringing a gun into the school? Every courthouse I have ever been to and every airport has metal detectors. Are our children not worthy of the same protection? It is an outrage that this school stabbing happed today! Not installing metal detectors is pure negligence and a statement that ourchildren don’t matter! Doing nothing is not acceptable! Every parent of the CSD should be outraged!

  

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
