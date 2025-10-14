Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

A seventh grade female was stabbed by a male classmate while attending school at Coronado Middle School, according to the Coronado Police Department. The incident happened around 10:20 am today in the school library during class break, police say. The victim was stabbed twice with a pocket knife and is being treated at Rady Children’s Hospital.

According to an email from the Coronado Unified School District, the victim is now recovering from her injuries.

“Coronado Middle School staff responded immediately and first responders arrived within

minutes,” reads the email. “The injured student was transported to the hospital and we are deeply relieved to share that the student is recovering this afternoon.”

Police say the suspect is in custody. And due to the ages of the individuals involved, their names will not be released.

The district says it has provided additional counseling services to CMS and will continue to offer further supports as needed.

“CUSD extends our heartfelt thoughts to the student and family, and will continue to offer them our full support and care,” reads the statement. “Thanks to the quick and professional actions of our CMS staff and first responders, the campus remained safe and calm and the school day was able to continue with minimal disruption.”

Shortly after the altercation, an initial message was sent to middle school parents, sharing that an “isolated incident” occurred on the CMS campus. The message said that there was no threat to the broader student body or staff, and that all students were safe.

However, several middle school students reached out to their parents, asking to be picked up from school over safety concerns.

On the Coronado Police Department Facebook page, Coronado City Councilmember Amy Steward shared a message, saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved along with CMS students, teachers and staff.”

This story is developing.





