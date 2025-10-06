Monday, October 6, 2025
Burning questions: An interview with Head Witch of the Coronado Coven Witches Walk

58 Witches gathered for the annual Coronado Coven on October 12, 2024. The Hotel Del Coronado was one of their first stops as they proceeded to visit many local haunts. Photo credit to Samantha Jo @golden_flutter_photograhy

Something spooky is landing in Coronado. It’s a haunting annual tradition that everyone talks about: The Coronado Coven Witches Walk.

I talked with Dana Goldy, this year’s Head Witch to get the details on this enchanting and mysterious experience. Here’s what I learned:

What exactly is the Coronado Coven Witches Walk? Well, it’s basically a chance to get together with friends, old and new, and dress up like your favorite flavor of witch for a wickedly fun time. It’s all happening on Saturday, October 18. It starts at 10 am at the fountain near the Brigantine for some photos, then heads into the restaurant for a light champagne brunch. The coven will then embark on a flight path filled with festive and fun stops around the island, ending at the Ferry Landing.

Don’t forgot your gear: bring your own broomsticks, spells, potions, and good energy! “It’s basically a little Halloween fun for adults,” said Goldy. “And it’s kind of like a pub crawl.”

Last year the witches visited Garage Buona Forchetta. Photo Courtesy of Becky Rivera.

Everyone is invited, if you are age 21 and up. But buy your tickets now. The Coronado Coven Witch walk is sure to be a wickedly fun time. But everyone must buy a ticket ahead of time here. The price of the ticket includes fun at all of the planned stops along the way including food and drinks. (And, as Goldy likes to say, munchkins and warlocks are invited to join the witches at the Ferry Landing at the end of the event.)

In years past, some of the proceeds have gone to nonprofits. But Goldy says she wanted to keep the prices low to encourage participation, and the money goes to the local businesses who host the stops.

Witches on the move in 2019.

Where will the witches go? Well, the witches are sure to fly to some iconic stops around the island. This includes stops at the Brig, Lil’ Frenchie, True House Coronado, and Village Pizza…but the rest is a surprise. Goldy says many more fun stops are in the works.

“Coronado makes itself such an easy location to plan stops like this,” said Goldy. “Its walkable and fun.”

It’s a fun way to support local businesses around the island. The Coronado Coven Witches Walk highlights local businesses that the witches don’t regularly visit. “It’s a great opportunity to check out places you haven’t been to, and last year the witches definitely made some purchases,” said Goldy. “And it’s a nice way for local businesses to take part in the festivities.”

Stops in previous years have included the Hotel Del, Coronado Taste of Oils, Garage Buona Forchetta and even an art gallery. “It’s a great way to explore the island,” said Goldy. “It’s really cool for the community to get together and cruise along and discover new places.”

Witches gather to start their parade through the streets and boardwalks of Coronado. Photo from 2024.
Little Frenchie anxiously awaited their guests last year. Photo courtesy of Becky Rivera.

All witches are welcome. You’re sure to see a full range of witches in the coven, from Gilda to Luna Lovegood to the Scarlet Witch from Marvel, and everyone in between. “The more the merrier with the costumes,” said Goldy. “We’ve had Hocus Pocus, and witches in tutus and hats, and some people get mysterious and medieval.” You never know what you’re going to see. One thing Goldy is hoping to see this year? A flying monkey.

The Wicked Witch of the West and Glenda the Good Witch made an appearance and enjoyed wandering through True House. Photo Courtesy of Becky Rivera, 2024.

How many witches take part in the Coronado Coven? The numbers range. Last year, about 50 witches embarked on the flight path, and in 2019, more than 250 joined in the fun! The event. — 1which has been going on for more than 25 years — started with just nine witches led by Becky Geiss.

Get ready to create a scene. The witch walk always stops traffic. “When the witches first walk by, at first people just see one or two. Then they see more, and they’re like, ‘wait, what’s going on?'” said Goldy. “Then people take their phones out and start filming, and the look on their faces is just great.”

The witches walk down Orange Avenue with a crowd of 250 in 2019.

Be open to meeting new friends. According to Goldy, the best thing about the event is the chance to connect with old friends and make some new ones. The event brings  reoccurring connections with a group of women, whether from here or across the country. “In these divisive times, you have a chance to get people together and bring some joy,” she said. “We’re all connected, and we’re adding new members each year,” said Goldy.

If you’re ready to bring some frivolity and fun to a festive annual tradition, get your tickets here.

 

 

 

 



