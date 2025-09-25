News briefs: condo project, NASCAR race, opioid settlement

City approves 7-unit condo project

A new residential condominium project is coming to the northwest corner of C Avenue and 10th Street after the Coronado City Council unanimously approved it during a Sept. 16 meeting.

The two-story, 7-unit project is situated in the city’s R3, multi-family housing zone and allowed for eight units. Council members applauded the developer for keeping the project below its maximum density and for providing two underground parking spaces per unit.

The 14,000 square foot lot sits at 970 C Avenue.

NASCAR race is coming to Coronado

Coronado will host the first-ever NASCAR race on a military base on Father’s Day, June 21, 2026.

The Coronado race will be a part of a broader show, encompassing three days of races. The Cup Series event on Sunday, June 21 will be preceded by races for the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.

The race was announced earlier this year, and Amy Lupo, president of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) San Diego Weekend, presented updates to city council during its Sept. 16 meeting.

The event is being planned as a part of America 250 celebrations, which will mark the nation’s 250th birthday. Organizers are partnering with the U.S. Navy and local officials to coordinate community engagement and educational initiatives for students. The event is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Coronado.

Tickets for the 2026 NASCAR San Diego Weekend will go on sale this fall. Fans can put down a deposit for advance pricing at NASCARSanDiego.com.

Coronado to receive $400,000 to address opioid epidemic

Coronado will receive just over $400,000 as a part of the 2021 National Opioid Settlement agreement, Mayor John Duncan reported.

The settlements are a series of legal deals between state and local governments and major drug manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies accused of fueling the US opioid crisis, which has killed more than 1 million Americans since 1999. That rate of death increased by 67 percent between 2017 and 2023, according to the US government.

In the settlement, companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health, McKessen, AmerisourceBergen, CVS, Walgreens, and others agreed to $26 billion collectively to resolve thousands of lawsuits. The Coronado City Council unanimously accepted its share of the settlement during a closed session on Sept. 16.

The settlements do not admit wrongdoing, and funds paid out are earmarked for addiction treatment, prevention programs, and other public-health initiatives. The settlements also impose new controls on how opioids are marketed, monitored, and distributed.

Together, the opioid settlement agreements represent one of the largest public-health settlements in US history, reminiscent of the $206 billion Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement of 1998 and the $18.7 billion BP Oil Spill Settlement of 2015.

Duncan said there will be more information about Coronado’s specific settlement at a future date.





