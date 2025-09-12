Emerald Keepers at Tidelands Park for California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 20

Emerald Keepers will be joining I Love a Clean San Diego at Tidelands Park for California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. The statewide event, now in its 41st year, is organized by the California Coastal Commission and is California’s largest annual volunteer event. Each September, volunteers remove hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash from the state’s beaches, lakes, and waterways.

This year, the California Coastal Commission will be having a “Trashure Hunt,” which is billed as the world’s largest scavenger hunt. Special “trash” items will be hidden at cleanup sites all across the state. If you find one of them, you can redeem it for a prize.

Meet at Tidelands Park and look for the Emerald Keepers flag. Bring a bucket, gloves and a picker if you have them. See you there!





