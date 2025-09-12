Friday, September 12, 2025
Community News

Emerald Keepers at Tidelands Park for California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 20

Less than 1 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers
Volunteers at Operation Clean Sweep coastal cleanup on Aug. 23., 2025

Emerald Keepers will be joining I Love a Clean San Diego at Tidelands Park for California Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. The statewide event, now in its 41st year, is organized by the California Coastal Commission and is California’s largest annual volunteer event. Each September, volunteers remove hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash from the state’s beaches, lakes, and waterways.

This year, the California Coastal Commission will be having a “Trashure Hunt,” which is billed as the world’s largest scavenger hunt. Special “trash” items will be hidden at cleanup sites all across the state. If you find one of them, you can redeem it for a prize.

Meet at Tidelands Park and look for the Emerald Keepers flag. Bring a bucket, gloves and a picker if you have them. See you there!

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Tiny Monsters Halloween Workshop: Spooky Fun for Preschoolers

Community News

Emerald Keepers installs Little Free Bag Library outside Boney’s

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2025

Community News

Find your calm this fall with sound bath classes at the Spreckels Center

Community News

Sharp Coronado: Pharmacy, Emergency Dept. progress, cardiovascular center, thrift store & more updates

Community News

Coronado landmarks featured in new campaign

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Aug. 14-20, 2025

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Aug. 7-13, 2025

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 31-Aug. 6, 2025

Community News

Emerald Keepers Internship Applications Open August 11-31

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 24-30, 2025

Community News

Emerald Keepers Benefits from Partnership with The Bower and Kind Traveler

More Local News

Updates on Coronado bridge suicide deterrent, upcoming NASCAR race on the agenda for City Council

City of Coronado

Tasting Mexico’s Past and Present at Fonda Del Barrio

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Culinary Crafters: Oh my, that’s good soup! Sopas Perico delivers

Business

Emerald Keepers installs Little Free Bag Library outside Boney’s

Community News

Coronado cross country runners compete at Dana Hills Invite

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Tiny Monsters Halloween Workshop: Spooky Fun for Preschoolers