Thursday, September 4, 2025

Sewage Flows Prompt Beach More Beach Closures in Coronado

Coronado Beach on Memorial Day Weekend 2023. Photo by Megan Kitt.

Elevated bacterial levels in coastal waters brought beach closures to Coronado for Labor Day weekend.

The Silver Strand shoreline, which stretches from north of Carnation Ave to south of Avenida Lunar, closed on Aug. 31. The entire Coronado shoreline closed on Sept. 1. At the time of publication, the beaches were still closed.

Imperial Beach’s shores, meanwhile, have been closed since Aug. 2.

Millions of gallons of untreated sewage from Tijuana are dumped into the ocean and the Tijuana River each day, causing ongoing beach closures, health concerns, and environmental challenges. The US and Mexico reached a new agreement in July as part of efforts to finally solve the problem.

The first Coronado closure came days after the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) completed an expansion at its international wastewater treatment plant, a milestone that increased the amount of Tijuana’s sewage treated by 10 million gallons per day (MGD).

The South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant can now process 35 MGD, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Aug. 28. It will eventually be expanded to a total capacity of 50 MGD, double its original volume.

The full expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

 

 

 



