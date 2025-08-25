Winn Room Workshop: A Day in the Life of an Opera Singer

Written by Dawn Richards

Have you ever wondered why some singers are universally loved, and what makes their voices so captivating? Or, perhaps you’ve wondered whether you could learn to develop your own voice. Find out on Wednesday, August 27, at 11 am in the Winn Room, in a journey into the extraordinary world of professional singing with soprano Gabriella Rodmac. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Commission and Coronado Public Library, the event is free and open to the public.

Gabriella, who divides her work between Italy and San Diego, first wowed Coronado audiences three years ago with a Valentine’s Day concert, “Seasons of Love,” at the Spreckels Center, followed by last year’s solo performance of an “Operatic Tribute to Tosti” in the Winn Room. Last week, she again filled the Winn Room’s Summer Festival Concert with “An Afternoon of Opera.”

Of course, each person’s voice and musical preference is unique. The field of music psychology explores the many factors influencing how music is perceived, performed, and responded to. For example, genre preferences can be shaped by one’s geographical region, cultural background, and personality traits, such as being an introvert or extrovert. People may connect with music that resonates with their personal experiences or evokes significant memories. An evocative ballad can draw us into the song, creating a “narrative transportation,” where we feel personally involved in the story.

A singer’s particular voice brings yet another dimension to listeners’ appeal. As a follow-up to last week’s concert, Rodmac is presenting the 60-minute interactive workshop for audiences to discover why vocalists like Luciano Pavarotti, Maria Callas, and Frank Sinatra continue to move audiences decades after their performances.

As she explains, it’s “both the objective technical standards and subjective artistry that make each singer unique, proving that while vocal training is a precise science, great singing remains beautifully, mysteriously human.”

The soprano will also provide a glimpse into the daily life of an opera singer, showing what it takes to transform the human voice into a “superhuman instrument capable of filling opera houses without amplification.” She’ll dish on daily vocal exercises, along with warm-ups and wind-downs for pre- and post performances, plus the linguistic mastery and athletic discipline required to run through grueling opera productions. Listening to comparisons will help participants develop their ear and learn to distinguish between good and great voices. Then, those who are serious about singing will have the chance to participate in a few professional vocal warm-ups and perhaps even try a snippet of a song together, followed by professional tips on how to develop their own singing abilities. And for those not quite ready for using their own voices, they have the option to simply sit back, listen, and enjoy.

You won’t want to miss this unusual and engaging workshop. As Gabriella assures us, “No musical background required—just bring your curiosity!”





