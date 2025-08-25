Coronado Local Brings Healing Sound Baths to Island Yoga

She only tried it once, but she got hooked.

Coronado resident Hope Baker was vacationing in Bali when she stumbled across something new on the list of resort activities. It was a sound bath, and Baker had no idea what it was.

“I went in with zero expectations, but I’m telling you I have never felt like that in my entire life,” said Baker. “It was such a sense of peace and calm, and yet I felt like my body was humming from the inside out.”

Baker learned that a sound bath is basically a meditative experience where participants are “bathed” in calming sound waves. The sounds can be made from singing bowls, chimes, gongs, and other instruments.

Baker knew she had to learn more about sound baths and see if they were offered in Coronado. She decided to study them and learn how to do them, then offer sound baths herself.

“Sound baths are like a warm hug to your nervous system,” said Baker. “I knew that virtually anyone could benefit.”

So she studied…with four different sound bath masters. Baker says she was surprised to learn that there is a science behind the experience.

“Sound healing has been around for thousands of years, really since the beginning of time,” said Baker. “And in the medical field it’s been used for decades, even though we don’t talk about it much.”

Baker references the ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images of the inside of the body. And, in the olden days, doctors used to use a tuning fork to check for broken bones. Sound is also used to break up kidney stones, and it’s used in the NICU to help babies make challenging transitions.

But often times, sound is used in a medical setting to promote healing and wellness.

“We are surrounded by chaos all the time, and it feels like everything is vibrating around us,” she said. “The sound bath overrides these chaotic sound waves and vibrations. So it gives you these calm and steady sound waves that calm your parasympathetic nervous system.”

Baker says that sound baths help people enter a meditative state, promoting relaxation and better sleep.

“It’s also great for mental clarity and focus, and it really clears out all the junk,” said Baker. “And its much cheaper than therapy.”

Baker said the process of learning about sound baths involves a lot of music theory. That’s just fine with her, as she has experience as a musician and a singer.

“This part came really easily to me,” said Baker. “I grew up knowing music theory and octaves and notes and chords, so that was organic to me.”

And now, about a year later, Baker is offering sound baths at Island Yoga. She’s also launched her website. So far, so good.

“I love how people are reacting. It’s amazingly positive,” she said. “Some people say it’s the most relaxed they’ve ever been. Some get so zoned out they don’t feel their bodies. One client said her heart rate had never been so low.”

She says some of her clients have given her great feedback: increased feelings of wellness, deep relaxation, and the even the easing of chronic pain.

The medical journals seem to support these claims. In a 2022 study, researchers found that sound healing is associated with increase in spiritual well-being, a reduction of tension and depression. Another study published in 2020 found that sound bath participants showed relaxation in heart rates as well as lower levels of anger, fatigue and confusion. Researchers suggest that sound baths can help sleep disruptions, chronic pain and anxiety.

Baker says the sound baths are a hit, even for first-timers.

“For people who have never done anything like this before, the big job is to lay down and enjoy the experience,” she said. “Nothing is expected of you.”

People often bring their yoga mats or borrow one from the studio. Some people bring pillows. Everyone is asked to wear comfortable clothes.

She begins the sound bath with a grounding meditation and cleansing breath work. She then plays gentle instruments to help everyone relax and take the chaotic vibrations out of their awareness.

I was fortunate enough to attend a sound bath at Island Yoga and was surprised by how relaxed and peaceful I felt. The room was lit with candles and everyone wore sleep masks. The sound of the instruments was calming and engaging and I was very present the entire time. While the experience lasted for about an hour, it felt like fifteen minutes.

Essentially, it felt like a very restorative meditation. While I didn’t feel exactly like I was floating, I did feel a fun tingly feeling in my fingers and feet.

But my Oura Ring had more to say. My ring thought I was sleeping the entire time of the sound bath. That’s how relaxed I was! And the next morning, I got the best sleep score and readiness score I’ve ever had.

Baker also offers services online and sound baths for groups or in the home. I took another sound bath with her online and enjoyed that one as well. I wore my Air Pods and it sounded like I was in the room with her. The best part? I took it lying down in my bed. It was pure bliss.

Needless to say, I’m 100% sold on sound baths and can’t wait for the next one.

“Sound baths are for everybody,” said Baker. “There’s no downside.”

To learn more about the sound baths and to access the monthly schedule, check out the website at SoundSanctuaryHealing.com.





