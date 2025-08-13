“Freakier Friday” Brings Nostalgic Fun, Love and Laughs

Get prepared for all the warm fuzzy nostalgic feels when see the new Disney “Freakier Friday” movie. It’s been 22 years since the original came out, but with 10 people reprising their roles, it feels familiar; yet has new twists throughout. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan seamlessly step back into their roles, but this time Curtis is a grandma and Lohan as Anna is a single parent to teenage surfer daughter Harper, played by the darling Julia Butters. Newcomers are Harper’s British lab partner Lily, played by Sophia Hammons, who nails her snooty character to perfection. Her father and Anna’s fiancé Eric is played endearingly by Manny Jacinto. Two of my favorite returning actors are the loveable Mark Harmon as Tess’s husband and adorable Chad Michael Murray as Jake, Anna’s ex-boyfriend.

From the moment the movie started, I was anticipating when and how the switch would occur. I wondered if it would happen during a science lab experiment gone horribly wrong, but I had to wait a little longer as the stage was set for the story to follow.

Without giving away all the secrets, be sure to stay alert because the double switch keeps you on your toes. This sequel features a four-way swap orchestrated by Madame Jen, as she chants the mantra “Change the hearts you know are wrong, to reach the place where you belong.” As the shenanigans unfold, you are guaranteed to laugh with the antics of mother and daughter, Anna and Harper, and Grandma Tess and Lily trying to learn lessons while navigating each other’s paths, as the two families are set to merge at Anna and Eric’s upcoming wedding. The inter-generational humor is highlighted during the pickleball championship, wedding dance lessons, record store flirtation, photo sessions, immigration interview, and so many more scenes. One of the highlights was the out-of-control food fight scene, which included pavlova and key lime pie.

My movie buddy Carolyn hadn’t seen the original, so really didn’t know what to expect except that she loves “Parent Trap,” with Lohan, which is in the same genre with a similar mantra. As grandmas, we found it entertaining to see the dynamics of the senior and teenage personalities personified. The fashion throughout the film is fun and you are sure to tap your toes as you remember the catchy “Take Me Away” song from the original movie as Anna, Harper and their bandmates rock out.

Tess, as a very involved grandmother, and Anna as a transitioned rocker to music producer, still have impeccable comedic timing and camaraderie in their more mature roles. Lohan steps effortlessly back into this part, even though she took a break from making films for the nine years from 2013 to 2022. During that time, she got married and now lives in Dubai with her husband and son Laui. Curtis, who has had a diverse career, is an award-winning actress known for “Halloween” and its sequels and various television appearances. The two have been friends since the original “Freaky Friday.”

With a positive message that “family is everything, despite the odds,” this PG-rated movie is family-friendly and will appeal to teenagers and all the moms and grandmas who remember the original movie. Personally, we hope that this is a huge success, so that Disney and others will bring back this type of family-friendly option that we all loved in the early 2000s.

Genre: Comedy, Family

Director: Nisha Ganatra

Actors: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray

Running Time: 1 hours and 51 minutes

Rating: PG





