Emerald Keepers in Search of an Executive Director

As Emerald Keepers continues to grow and champion environmental sustainability in Coronado, the grass-roots organization is looking for an executive director. The newly created, part-time position is designed for a self-starter who is a strategic thinker, skilled communicator, and passionate advocate for the environment.

Emerald Keepers was founded in 2019 by Amy Steward, who is now a Coronado city councilmember. For the past six years, the organization has been run by an active, volunteer board of directors. The new executive director will work closely with the board and will serve as the primary spokesperson for the organization.

The executive director will oversee current programs and take the lead in developing and executing Emerald Keepers’ vision by identifying environmental issues and opportunities aligned with the nonprofit’s mission. The ideal candidate has 3+ years of professional experience in nonprofit management or environmental advocacy and will be a successful fundraiser.

To learn more about how to become part of this growing organization and work with an engaged team benefiting the environment, go to emeraldkeepers.org/job-openings. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to [email protected] with the subject line: Executive Director Application.

Emerald Keepers is a 501(c)(3) corporation and an equal opportunity employer.






