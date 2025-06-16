Monday, June 16, 2025
CUSD Celebrates Girls Lacrosse, Stop the Sewage, Retiring Staff, and More

1 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
The June 5 Coronado Unified School District school board meeting was packed with celebrations as the board recognized new retirees, the CHS Girls Lacrosse Team, the Stop the Sewage Club and more.

But first, the Coronado High School band kicked off the afternoon with a performance, entertaining community members with music from Les Miserables and Disney Pixar films. The band is led by director Matt Heinecke.

Matt Heinecke led the CHS band in a performance for the June 5th school board meeting.

The board also recognized the CHS Girls Lacrosse Team, this year’s CIF champions. CHS Principal Karin Mellina shared that the team scooped up 19 wins for an undefeated season. Head coach Carolyn Dineen celebrated her team for their dedication to their sport, saying “they are very special and I am very proud of them.” The team is currently ranked 25th in the nation.

The CHS Girls Lacrosse Team was recognized for an undefeated season.

The Stop the Sewage Club was recognized as “Student Club of the Year.” The club — which is only two years old — was celebrated for its advocacy work in the cross-border sewage crisis. Sean Wilbur and Quinn Reibe, as well as the club’s mentor Laura Wilkinson Sinton, represented the organization at the meeting.

Stop the Sewage is this year’s “Student Club of the Year.”

Dylan Matter, Associated Student Body President, was acknowledged for his dedication to CUSD. Matter represented his fellow students at each school board meeting of the year, delivering monthly reports and weighing in when trustees sought student input. Matter will attend University of Southern California next year. He is succeeded by the new ASB president, Haissam Kouli.

Dylan Matter, ASB President, was recognized for his service to CUSD.

The board also recognized retiring staff members Allyson Bans-Silva, Dianne Chrisman, Sandy Davis, Chuy Jimenez, Jodi Judd, Linda Kullmann, Cecelia Marston, Yolanda Reyes, Suzanne Szalay and Laurel Wheeler at a ceremony before the meeting.

The next regularly-scheduled school board meeting takes place on Wednesday, June 18.

 

 

 

 



Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it's only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts.

