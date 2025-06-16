CUSD Celebrates Girls Lacrosse, Stop the Sewage, Retiring Staff, and More

The June 5 Coronado Unified School District school board meeting was packed with celebrations as the board recognized new retirees, the CHS Girls Lacrosse Team, the Stop the Sewage Club and more.

But first, the Coronado High School band kicked off the afternoon with a performance, entertaining community members with music from Les Miserables and Disney Pixar films. The band is led by director Matt Heinecke.

The board also recognized the CHS Girls Lacrosse Team, this year’s CIF champions. CHS Principal Karin Mellina shared that the team scooped up 19 wins for an undefeated season. Head coach Carolyn Dineen celebrated her team for their dedication to their sport, saying “they are very special and I am very proud of them.” The team is currently ranked 25th in the nation.

The Stop the Sewage Club was recognized as “Student Club of the Year.” The club — which is only two years old — was celebrated for its advocacy work in the cross-border sewage crisis. Sean Wilbur and Quinn Reibe, as well as the club’s mentor Laura Wilkinson Sinton, represented the organization at the meeting.

Dylan Matter, Associated Student Body President, was acknowledged for his dedication to CUSD. Matter represented his fellow students at each school board meeting of the year, delivering monthly reports and weighing in when trustees sought student input. Matter will attend University of Southern California next year. He is succeeded by the new ASB president, Haissam Kouli.

The board also recognized retiring staff members Allyson Bans-Silva, Dianne Chrisman, Sandy Davis, Chuy Jimenez, Jodi Judd, Linda Kullmann, Cecelia Marston, Yolanda Reyes, Suzanne Szalay and Laurel Wheeler at a ceremony before the meeting.

The next regularly-scheduled school board meeting takes place on Wednesday, June 18.





