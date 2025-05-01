Local Coronado Home Services

Our team at the Coronado Shores Company has extensive experience with maintaining properties and utilizing local vendors who are trustworthy. As many homeowners are currently preparing their homes for the summer, we wanted to provide a few vendors that we have worked with extensively and recommend using.

HVAC SERVICES

At Flow Mechanical, they offer comprehensive HVAC services to keep your home and business comfortable year-round. The team specializes in heating and air conditioning installation, repairs, and routine maintenance. They also provide indoor air quality solutions, duct cleaning, energy-efficient system upgrades, and emergency repair services. Whether you need a quick fix or a complete system replacement, they’re here to deliver reliable and affordable expert service you can trust.

CARPET CLEANING & MORE

At Coronado Carpet & Stone, they offer a variety of services. When it comes to Carpet Cleaning, they use a specialized carpet buffer system to deeply clean and refresh your carpets without the need for heavy steam equipment. The process involves applying a professional-grade cleaning solution that lifts dirt, stains, and allergens to the surface. Then, using a high-powered buffer with an absorbent cleaning pad, they gently agitate the carpet fibers to break up grime and extract debris. This method not only delivers thorough cleaning but also dries faster than traditional steam cleaning, leaving your carpets looking revitalized and ready for use with minimal downtime.

For Upholstery Cleaning, they use a professional-grade extractor to deep clean upholstery and restore its original look and feel. First, they apply a specialized cleaning solution that loosens dirt, oils, and stains from the fabric. Then, the extractor sprays a fine mist of water while simultaneously vacuuming it back out, pulling embedded debris and residues from deep within the upholstery fibers. This method provides a powerful, thorough clean while minimizing moisture, helping your furniture dry faster and stay fresher longer.

They also provide Stone Restoration, where they specialize in revitalizing countertops and natural stone surfaces to restore their original beauty and luster. The process begins with a deep cleaning to remove built-up dirt, grime, and residues. They then use professional grade polishing and honing equipment to smooth out surface imperfections, enhance the stone’s natural color, and restore its shine. For added protection, they apply a high-quality sealant, helping to preserve the surface against future staining and wear.

PLUMBING SERVICES

Plumbing Intl is a licensed plumbing service that offers a comprehensive range of services for both residential and commercial clients, including Water Heater replacements, Tankless Water Heater swaps, Whole Home Filtration systems, Sewer and Water Supply repipes. Plumbing Intl emphasizes honesty, quality workmanship, and customer satisfaction. Additionally, they provide 24-hour service during the weekdays, allowing you to have your needs to be taken care of whenever.

If there are any other services that you need, give our Maintenance Team a call and we would be more than happy to provide you with recommendations.

The Coronado Shores Company, Inc.

1199 Orange Avenue, Suite A – Third Floor

Coronado, CA 92118

619-435-6238

[email protected]





