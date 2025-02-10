Monday, February 10, 2025
Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

1 min.
Emerald Keepers
Volunteers at Delta Beach cleanup
Volunteers at Delta Beach cleanup on Feb. 8.

More than 100 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to assist the Navy in cleaning up Delta Beach. The Feb. 8 cleanup included participants from Emerald Keepers and Otay High School, as well as Navy personnel and Coronado residents. This is the fifth year Emerald Keepers has been helping with the semiannual cleanup.

Delta Beach, on the bay side of Silver Strand and part of Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, is normally closed to the public and now also to the Navy. This stretch of coastland has been designated as a critical habitat for the western snowy plover and the California least tern. The western snowy plover is listed as threatened and the California least tern is listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The least tern nesting season runs April through September. Cleanups are scheduled before and after those dates. The beach cleanup is essential to keep the habitat safe for these vulnerable species and to keep trash out of the water to protect marine animals.

Trash from Delta Beach cleanup
Trash collected at Delta Beach on Feb. 8.

The crew removed a number of large items, including tires, boat paddles, wood, and plastic barrels. But most of the trash collected was plastic bottles, polystyrene, known as Styrofoam, and random bits of plastic that have been washed up on the beach. Scientists estimate that 90 percent of all seabirds and more than half of all marine life have ingested plastic. Beach cleanups are a crucial step in protecting sea and shore animals.

A big thank you to all the volunteers.



Emerald Keepers
