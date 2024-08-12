Monday, August 12, 2024
Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – August 1-7, 2024

Emerald Keepers is seeking to raise awareness about water and air quality in Coronado. The County of San Diego tests our waters regularly and Emerald Keepers has air quality monitors on homes around Coronado. While we don’t know why our air quality is often worse than cities across the bridge, by publishing this information each week, we may see patterns and begin to understand potential causes.



