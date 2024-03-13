Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Thursday is the Day! CSF Day of Giving Aims to Keep STEM & Arts Classes at CUSD – Mar. 14

Thursday, March 14, 2024 is the CSF Day of Giving! Donate to support our students for the chance to win an amazing prize, like a brand-new e-Bike! Plus, get a look inside the many CSF-funded classes at all four campuses to see your donations hard at work. Watch at csfkids.org/dayofgiving or on Channel 19 at 6pm on 3/14.

“Whether it is Art, Innovation Lab, Robotics, Engineering, Coding, Science Lab experiments, or band and choir, the pure imagination, creativity, and talent that is abound throughout our CUSD Schools is a true testament to this community and the support of our schools,” shares Michelle Gilmore, CSF’s CEO and President. “We have been in the classrooms this winter filming and capturing photos in the classrooms, and it is remarkable what the students are doing. Our schools have state-of-the-art lab equipment, exceptional levels of instruction, advanced computer technology and the sweet sounds of song and instrumental music around every turn.”

Please join the Coronado Schools Foundation this Thursday, March 14 for the Day of Giving, formerly known as the Telethon, in support of CUSD students and the amazing classes and opportunities funded by CSF. This 24-hour re-imagined fundraising event aims to secure funding to ensure CUSD students have continued access to enriching classes across STEM and the ARTS in grades K-12.

Our business partners and sponsors have returned to support our students, many of whom have their own kids (and grandkids) who attend the schools here. “We are proud to support Coronado families in the way that they support us all year long,” says longtime supporter Marco Zannoni from Garage Buona Forchetta, who has a student at CMS.

Other sponsors include the Hotel del Coronado, Mullins Orthodontics, Dr. Stephen Dao of Coronado Family Dental, Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Home Loans, Spiro’s Greek Café, Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, The Henry, Nicolls Design Build, Emerald City Surf Shop, Holland’s Bicycles, Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro and San Diego Golf Carts.

Throughout the CSF Day of Giving on Thursday, donors will have the opportunity to engage in giving challenges and be entered to win some incredible prizes based on the time of their donation.

Donate between 9am-12pm: A luxurious two-night stay at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

Donate between 12-3pm: An indulgent spa day for four including lunch at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Donate between 3-6pm: A mystery package from the iconic Hotel del Coronado

Donate between 6-9pm: A brand-new Electra Townie Go 8D EQ E-bike from Holland’s worth $2,500, perfect for on-island commuting in the most stylish eco-friendly way

Every $100 you donate is an entry to win! For example, $1,000 qualifies you for 10 entries…but donate early for double the entries! Donations that come in before March 14, 2024 are counted twice for the prize of your choice, with your $1,000 donation equaling 20 entries.

DONATE HERE

Tune in on Thursday at 6pm for a look inside the many CSF-funded classes at all four campuses to see your donations hard at work and the amazing work being created by our students! Watch at csfkids.org/dayofgiving or on Channel 19.

Together, we can ensure that every student has access to the classes they love and the opportunities they deserve. To make your donation, visit csfkids.org/give and to see the full list of Day of Giving donors, visit csfkids.org/dayofgivingdonors.

A sneak peek into some of the CSF funded classes:

KCMS Broadcasting

Silver Strand Art



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

