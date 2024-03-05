Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Coronado Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Salute to the Military Ball – Apr. 6

Managing Editor
Salute to the Military Ball (Courtesy of Coronado Chamber of Commerce)

Imagine how wonderful it is for active-duty couples to be hosted for dinner and dancing at the Hotel del Coronado! You can help host these couples and join in this annual tradition. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce will hold its 38th Annual Salute to the Military Ball on Saturday, April 6 at Hotel del Coronado. Please consider sponsoring and honoring our service members for this fabulous, fun evening of celebrating Coronado’s active-duty military. The theme for this year is “CORONADO: Our City, Our Navy. Thank you for serving!”

Since 1985, this black-tie affair has given local citizens an opportunity to show their thanks and support to Coronado active-duty military members and their families. Coronado based military couples have the opportunity to attend this signature event thanks to our generous sponsors.

The elegant evening includes a cocktail reception, four course gourmet dinner, keynote speech, awards ceremony and dancing in Founder’s Hall at the Hotel del Coronado.

Three awards will be presented, the CAPT Harry T. Jenkins Memorial Award, the VADM James & Sybil Stockdale Community Service Award, and the VADM Edward H. Martin Distinguished Community Service Award which is presented by the City of Coronado.

This event would not be possible without our generous sponsors: Hilton Worldwide, Hotel del Coronado, California American Water, Carol Sommer, Bob & Gail Bardin, City of Coronado, John Duncan, Navy SEAL Foundation, and Liberty Military Housing.

Tickets are on sale until March 22 on Eventbrite. There are a limited number of discounted Veteran tickets available. All Coronado based active-duty members, please contact your command for ticket information.

To sponsor a military couple or to sponsor a table, please email Membership and Events Director Kerri Dowling at [email protected].



