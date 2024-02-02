The Coronado Times Has a New Owner and Publisher

I have some very good business (and personal) news to share with you regarding The Coronado Times.

After 21 years of building and growing Coronado’s No. 1 online newspaper, I have sold the business to our very own Megan Kitt.

Megan has been a staff reporter for The Coronado Times since 2022, and has written over 100 stories for our newspaper. Megan has 15 years of reporting experience, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing, an MA degree in creative writing and literature, and is an award-winning photographer.

Megan plans to continue the ethos and mission of our publication while expanding coverage and building out more benefits for readers, partners and advertisers. In addition to being a seasoned journalist, she is a Navy spouse, mother of three and is the owner of an East African-based, fair trade apparel and jewelry business that is dedicated to helping people rise out of poverty. Megan is already an amazing leader and she has my full support as the new owner of The Coronado Times.

The Team

Dani Schwartz will remain in her leadership role as Managing Editor and I’m incredibly thankful for her 8+ years of service to our publication and community. The outstanding team of reporters, videographers, sales staff and student interns will continue to produce local stories, videos and increase sales for local businesses.

A Thank You from Steve Johnson

It’s hard to put into words the gratitude I have for all the people that have supported our 21-year-old publication. eNado grew into eCoronado and then matured into The Coronado Times – Coronado’s local, online newspaper that reaches 75,000 monthly readers, 15,000 subscribers and has published over 25,000 stories. The last two years have been record years for readership, email subscribers and the hundreds of “couldn’t do it without you” paid supporters and advertisers. Thank you! I can’t wait to see what happens next and believe me when I say, you are in great hands with Megan, Dani and the entire CT Staff.

The future is very bright for Coronado… and The Coronado Times.

A Message from Megan

When I was a senior in college, I visited San Diego for a weekend and knew almost immediately: One day I would live here.

It took a few international moves, several jobs in journalism, and a decade, but I did it. Exploring my new city in 2022, I drove across the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge and knew almost immediately: One day, I would live here.

Once I began writing for The Coronado Times later that same year, my love of the city only grew. No place is perfect, but I’ve reported in a lot of cities, and I’m continually struck by how passionately Coronadans feel about their city and their neighbors.

I know a newspaper changing hands can raise questions, and I won’t dodge that. But rest assured: My plan for The Coronado Times is to continue the legacy Steve Johnson has built with the strong team he’s assembled. This paper is different from others I’ve written for, and in a good way – so I intend to keep it that way.

I’ve worked in journalism for more than 15 years, in practically every role imaginable. I took a brief break from full-time journalism a few years ago to build my other business because I was disenchanted by publishers pushing agenda and ego over strong, vital reporting.

Publications owe it to their communities to strive for excellence in their coverage – and that means presenting both sides and letting readers make up their minds. We inform; we do not sway. We stand behind stories that matter, even under pressure to leave things be. We are human and make mistakes, but we own them and push to be better each day. Unfortunately, not all newsrooms operate that way, but Steve, Dani, and the CT team do.

I didn’t know immediately that one day I’d own The Coronado Times, but now that I do, it solidifies that my family has found our long-term home. As a military family, that means a lot – as many of our readers know.

The future I envision for the paper is one that holds strong to the ethos that makes The Coronado Times such an important part of the community. I want to tell stories that connect neighbors, that inform residents, that ask questions.

I plan to expand our coverage so we can tell more stories that reflect life in Coronado. The team remains the same, so you won’t see any big changes around here – just more articles, more multimedia reporting, and more depictions of what life is like on the (tied) island.





