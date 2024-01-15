Monday, January 15, 2024
All Passengers Survive After U.S. Navy Helicopter Crashes into Bay

Megan Kitt
Sailors fly over the Hotel Del Coronado in an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Derek A. Harkins/Released)

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the Coronado side of the San Diego Bay on Jan. 11, the military reports.

All six passengers on board the aircraft survived.

The crash occurred at around 6:40 p.m. during a training exercise, according a statement from the Navy. A safety boat was on location due to the nature of the exercise, and the Coronado Fire Department and Federal Fire also responded.

The helicopter, an MH-60R Seahawk, is a part of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 41 at Naval Station North Island, which trains new naval aviators. It is the Navy’s primary anit-submarine and surface warfare helicopter and “has achieved the highest mission capable rates of any maritime helicopter,” according to the Navy.

The Navy is investigating what caused the crash, and the passengers from the crash are under medical monitoring.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
