All Passengers Survive After U.S. Navy Helicopter Crashes into Bay

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the Coronado side of the San Diego Bay on Jan. 11, the military reports.

All six passengers on board the aircraft survived.

The crash occurred at around 6:40 p.m. during a training exercise, according a statement from the Navy. A safety boat was on location due to the nature of the exercise, and the Coronado Fire Department and Federal Fire also responded.

The helicopter, an MH-60R Seahawk, is a part of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 41 at Naval Station North Island, which trains new naval aviators. It is the Navy’s primary anit-submarine and surface warfare helicopter and “has achieved the highest mission capable rates of any maritime helicopter,” according to the Navy.

The Navy is investigating what caused the crash, and the passengers from the crash are under medical monitoring.





