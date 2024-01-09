KMAC Foundation Looking for Volunteers – Jan. 13

The KMAC Foundation is a Coronado non-profit that provides opportunities for people with disabilities to get out on the water and they sail out of Coronado Yacht Club (CYC).

A training session for volunteers will be held on January 13, from 1 to 3 pm at the CYC small boat dock. Positions are available for on-the-water skills as well as dockside. All interested are welcome. KMAC provides all necessary equipment.

