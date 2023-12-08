Friday, December 8, 2023
History

CHA's Annual Artifact and Archive Benefit Luncheon Shares Behind the Scenes of the Collections

CHA commemorated a year of preserving history in a truly exceptional way at its Annual Artifact and Archive Benefit Luncheon, spotlighting a significant fundraising achievement and the moving words of Taylor Stockdale. Mr. Stockdale, an unwavering supporter and a fervent advocate for preserving the legacy of his parents, Vice Admiral James Stockdale and Sybil Stockdale, took center stage to celebrate their family’s Vietnam POW and League of Wives collection at CHA and underscore the importance of caring for history collections.

The event, hosted at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, saw history enthusiasts, philanthropists, and the local community rallying behind CHA’s tireless mission to safeguard and exhibit historical artifacts and archives that offer profound insights into the city’s heritage.

This year’s luncheon stands as a resounding success, with a remarkable influx of donations pledged to finance the preservation and digitization of an extensive collection of artifacts and archival documents.

One of the luncheon’s most poignant moments occurred when Taylor Stockdale took to the stage, sharing his personal connection to CHA and the crucial role it plays in preserving his family’s history. Most notably, the archives and artifacts related to Vice Admiral James Stockdale and his wife Sybil Stockdale are entrusted to CHA’s care by the family. The Stockdales were pivotal figures in the Vietnam War, with Vice Admiral Stockdale enduring years of captivity as a POW and Sybil Stockdale spearheading the League of Wives movement, which advocated for the safe return of American prisoners of war.

Taylor Stockdale’s address resonated deeply with those in attendance, serving as a reminder of the irreplaceable role that CHA plays in safeguarding these cultural treasures.

The triumphant fundraising efforts of the Annual Artifact and Archive Benefit Luncheon will empower CHA to continue its vital work in preserving collections like the Stockdales’ and expand its educational programs, exhibits, and community outreach.

As the event came to a close, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to preserving history. CHA’s dedication to safeguarding the past and sharing it with present and future generations remains steadfast, thanks to the generosity and passion of supporters.

This year’s luncheon success is a testament to the fact that history is not merely a record of events but a living, breathing narrative that shapes our identity and inspires us to preserve our heritage. With champions like Taylor Stockdale and the continued support of its community, CHA is well-positioned to ensure that these community collections are preserved and accessible for generations to come.

 



