Coronado Island Film Festival Salute to Veterans – Nov. 10

Join Coronado Island Film Festival as they honor our Veterans for their sacrifice, valor and commitment.

A special screening of “The Gift” will be held on November 10 at 10 am in the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue and will feature the JROTC and filmmaker David Kniess. “The Gift” is the story of Medal of Honor recipient Corporal Jason L. Dunham, and the Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. It is a story of courage, sacrifice, and love. How will we live… how will we make a difference? These are the questions the Marines of Kilo Company ask themselves, as they search for a purpose and gather the strength to move forward with their lives.

Tickets ($15 general admission) are available at www.goelevent.com/CIFF/e/SalutetoVeteransTheGiftScreening. Admission is free for retired and active service members and family.





