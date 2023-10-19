Thursday, October 19, 2023
CUSD Releases Statement Regarding City of Coronado Housing Element’s Inclusion of a District Property

In a statement issued today, the Coronado Unified School District said that it recognizes and respects the efforts of the City of Coronado to complete its state-mandated California Department of Housing and Community Development proposal. CUSD is aware that their property at 201 Sixth Street was identified in the City of Coronado’s Draft Housing Element Update as one of the sites to re-zone.

According to CUSD, the proposal has no influence on the current or future plans for CUSD and carries no authority for action.

CUSD understands that the inclusion of the district property in the City’s required submission of potential sites raises questions and concerns. Although there is a CUSD Board Meeting this afternoon, in accordance with the Brown Act, any discussion the Governing Board engages in regarding policy, the operations of our district, or our budget must be agendized, noticed, and held in public.

The CUSD Governing Board has not discussed or considered selling the property at 201 Sixth Street.

CUSD went on to say that the district focus remains, as always, on the safety and success of our students.

Source: Coronado Unified School District

