“JANE, A Ghost Story” Charms Audience During World Premiere at Lamb’s

2 min.
An adaptation of the classic novel Jane Eyre, opened at Lamb’s Players Theatre October 3rd and runs through November 12th. Lamb’s talented team of actors brought JANE – A Ghost Story to life, masterfully telling the tale while transforming the small stage to draw the audience into Jane’s life. Natasha Harris did an exceptional job as Jane, capturing the hearts of the audience through her wit, courage and transformative growth as the story unfolds. While the original Jane Eyre was set in the early nineteenth century, JANE is set in the 1920s with music and costumes of that era. Charlotte Bronte’s novel has been described as one of the earliest feminist novels released in a time when women were expected to be seen but not heard, yet Jane Eyre was a strong character whose voice could not be stifled. Harris was spot on in her portrayal of Jane and had the audience laughing, sighing and ultimately applauding with a standing ovation for her performance.

Natasha Harris as Jane, in “JANE, A Ghost Story” at Lamb’s Players Theatre (photo: Lamb’s website)

The play closely mirrored the storyline of Jane Eyre, told in the first person narrative by Jane, an orphan who lost her parents to Typhus and had to live with her wretched aunt who treated Jane as a burden. After being sent off to a school for orphans, graduating and becoming a Governess, falling in love and then being heartbroken, you witness each stage of Jane’s life and watch as she forged bonds with strong characters that helped her grow along the way. The fresh energy of Lizzie Morse, who plays Jane’s childhood friend Helen Burns, was one of my favorite characters, whose kindness and wisdom helped shape the woman Jane would become. The poems she read and the life lessons Helen shares with Jane were heartwarming.

Manny Fernandes also impressed the audience with his role as Rochester. His ability to make his character both dislikable and likable, a jerk, yet pitiable made for a great performance.

Many of the cast members were tasked with playing multiple characters and I thought they did so flawlessly. Marci Anne Wuebben, Lizzie Morse and Caitie Grady do an incredible job as they cycle through characters from being Jane’s friend or confidant to being her nemesis. While JANE is not a musical, there are some musical elements and the voices of this talented cast are wonderful.

Lamb’s Players Theatre is located at 1142 Orange Avenue.

As we head into fall, and approach Halloween, it is a great time of year for a ghost story. JANE, A Ghost Story isn’t what I would consider a scary tale, but it is still worth your time on a brisk fall afternoon or evening to take in this well-done performance.

Jane is a story of resilience, of emotional and spiritual growth, that offers lessons and reminders of what is truly important in life.

