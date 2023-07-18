Tuesday, July 18, 2023
It’s Electrifying! “Grease” is the Word at Village Theatre on July 26

Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) invites you to imagine it’s the oh so carefree summer of 1958; school is out and music and love are in the air! Welcome to the singing and dancing world of “Grease,” the most successful movie musical of all time!

CIFF will present the enduring 1978 favorite on Wednesday night, July 26, as part of its popular monthly Classic Film Series, screening at Coronado’s Village Theatre, 820 Orange Avenue. Doors open at 5 pm for a “Meet & Greet” with complimentary adult beverages, followed by curtain up at 5:30 for a vintage “Mr. Magoo” cartoon and the feature presentation.

Have some fun with this one! Rummage through those attic trunks and spare room closets and put together an outfit that has 1958 written all over it – saddle shoes and bobby socks, poodle skirts and cardigans, jeans and leather jackets…

The film opened to critical and box office acclaim on June 16, 1978, and stars John Travolta as leather-clad greaser-guy Danny Zuko, and Olivia Newton-John as wholesome Australian exchange student Sandy Olsson. It was directed by Randal Kleiser, and written by Bronté Woodward.

You’ll hear no less than 24 songs, including “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” which was nominated for Best Original Song at the 51st Academy Awards. The film was also nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and two for Best Original Song.

Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at coronadofilmfest.com (highly recommend advance purchase as the show will most likely sell out), or at the CIFF table at the door beginning at 4:45 on the night of the screening. Early arrival at the theatre is also recommended for best seat selection.

Next month on August 30th, CIFF will present Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 nail-biter, “Vertigo,” starring Kim Novak, James Stewart, and Barbara Bel Geddes. And in case you missed it, CIFF is excited about the 8th annual 5-day Coronado Island Film Festival Nov. 8 -12. Badges and tickets are on sale now at coronadofilmfest.com.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

