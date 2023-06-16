Friday, June 16, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

Movie on the Bay “Finding Nemo” – June 23

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Port of San Diego 2023 Movies on the Bay

Finding Nemo
Friday, June 23 – 8:15 pm
Tidelands Park

Free Civic Event

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Throwback Thursday: A 30-Minute Coronado Special (video)

Community News

Annual Crown City Classic 4th of July Run Celebrates 50 Years Running

Community News

Crown City Classic Training Run – June 17

Community News

Speaker Shares Risks Associated with Entering Polluted Water

Community News

Ferry Landing’s Weekend Summer Concert Series is in Full Swing

Entertainment

The Ultimate Guide to Hosting Unforgettable Outdoor Summer Parties

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CHS Class of 2023 Senior Awards Acknowledge Outstanding Students

Dining

Hotel del Coronado to Open Smokehouse & Bar at The Historic Laundry

Military

USSOCOM Commander Visits Naval Special Warfare Command, Validates Value of Rigorous Training

Crime

Carjacker Crashes into Toll Plaza with Man on Hood

Community News

Speaker Shares Risks Associated with Entering Polluted Water

Entertainment

Coronado High School All-Class Reunion – July 3

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.