CHS Class of 2023 Senior Awards Acknowledge Outstanding Students

Held this year on Monday, June 12, the Coronado High School Senior Awards ceremony is a impressive part of senior week as it highlights, honors and recognizes many of the graduating seniors who’ve made great contributions to their school, community and their future.

The complete list of awards and recipients follows. Congratulations to all award winners and to all graduating Islanders!

Scholarship/Award Student Selected Jike Wong Saxton Sylvester Molly McGowan Jesse Hill Edward J. Sheil Memorial Scholarship Adam Perez Mary E. “Terry” Gunthorp Memorial Scholarship – ONE Kiana Yassini Mary E. “Terry” Gunthorp Memorial Scholarship – TWO Nathan Kostenko Robert Gunthorp Scholarship – ONE Kristofer Sierras Robert Gunthorp Scholarship – TWO Alyssa Alarcon Dr. Weldon E. Havins Scholarship Ethan White Robert J. Oliver Scholarship Mia Guerra Rotary Club of Coronado/Jim Vernetti Service-Above Self Scholarship – Girl Nina Camaisa Rotary Club of Coronado/Jim Vernetti Service-Above Self Scholarship – Boy Ryan Kimura Soroptimist International of Coronado Memorial Award in Honor of Jane Granzer Sadie Wong Soroptimist International of Coronado Scholarship in Memory of Sybil Stockdale Alexis Hammond Soroptimist International of Coronado CoSA Senior Girl Scholarship Sasha Gomulka Soroptimist International of Coronado Carol Raiter Scholarship Jacqueline Reyes McSheehy Memorial Scholarship Leah Schrum Richard Lee Vernetti Memorial Scholarship $3000 Stella Perez $2000 Leah Schrum

$1000 Charles Kobets Quigley Family Scholarship Madison Cannon Coronado Islanders Class of 1967 Scholarship Edward Perez-Perez Coronado Woman’s Club – ONE Macarena Borbon Coronado Woman’s Club – TWO Audrey Slaughter Carol Burke-Couture Memorial Scholarship Abigail Reyes Dr. Tanya Hagen “Fierce Girl” Scholarship Zoe Searles Lions Club of Coronado Mickey and Manny Salmon Memorial Scholarship Rylie Brenden Coronado Lions Club James and Bev Roamer Scholarship Sienna Pearson Patricia Davy Memorial Scholarship Lauryn McGuire D. A. Ferguson Scholarship Luke Johnson Walt Heinecke Memorial Leadership Award – boy Jack Frances Walt Heinecke Memorial Leadership Award – girl Emma Slaughter Coronado Chamber of Commerce Aspire Business Scholarship – ONE Nicholas Lorr Coronado Chamber of Commerce Aspire Business Scholarship – TWO Meghan Kurtz Coronado Real Estate Association Scholarship Darren Hopkins Michael G. Moore Physics Scholarship Jared Frances Kory Kavanewsky Acts of Kindness Scholarship Jeremiah Sullivan Coronado Coffee Company/Lil Piggy’s & Window Washers, Etc. Entrepreneurial Award Dario Piagentini Coronado Art Association Anisa Ruiz de Castilla Jean Landon Scholarship Anna Youngblood Warrior Poet Award in honor of Bernard “Bud” Mayfield Saxton Sylvester Jill Hardman Visual Arts – ONE Stephen Smith Jill Hardman Visual Arts – TWO Abigail Brownlee Lt. Frank Greene Memorial Scholarship Alexis Uyesugi Lt. Frank Greene Memorial Scholarship Chloe Odom Edward’s Family Scholarship Nicholas Lorr & Jacqueline Reyes The Chris Brittingham Memorial Scholarship Kylie Guess Bill Davis History Award Jack Frances The Christopher Pybus STEM Memorial Scholarship Evan Thoms Islander Ladies Club Tolerance Scholarship Gigi Dugas Matt Sandler Memorial Scholarship Dylan Groeneveld James Oliver Monette Memorial Scholarship Dana Little McKay – Nierenhausen – Pittner scholarship Jack Wing Ruth Martin Mathematics Award Nicholas Lorr Mary Ann Fallers Journalism Scholarship Zoe Quast Crown Garden Club of Coronado Ramsey Chahine Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary Good Citizenship Award – girl Lilly Adams Mr. Y Memorial Award Olivia Hunter Veterans of Foreign War Good Citizenship Award – boy Derek Sandie M.J. Brown Family Performing Arts Music Award Julian Myers Coronado Promenade Concerts Scholarship Sydney Zuckerman Emerald Keepers Scholarship Jesse Hill Aspiring Educator Faculty Award Madison Cannon The Wealth Enhancement Group Scholarship Essay Contest Stella Perez Bobbie Booth Creative Writing Award Stella Perez Superintendent’s Trophy – best club Emerald Keepers Principal’s Trophy – Best Class Class of 2023 Cele, Lew, and Richard Kipperman Inspirational Staff Award Matthew Stoever The Faculty Scholarships Kiana Harris The Faculty Scholarships Lina Carper The Faculty Scholarships Emily Kuite The Faculty Scholarships Dolores Inzunza The Faculty Scholarships Gabe Littrell The Faculty Scholarships Roli Tinsley The Faculty Scholarships Angelina McCarty The Faculty Scholarships Victoria Parr The Faculty Scholarships Zachary Gomez The Faculty Scholarships Camelia Tzadok The Faculty Scholarships Lydia Hawthorne The Faculty Scholarships Tayah Bubulka The Faculty Scholarships Thomas Monroe The Faculty Scholarships Samuel Quarles The Faculty Scholarships Sophia Perryman The Faculty Scholarships Isabella Morton Big Kahuna NOT THIS YEAR John Christensen Bowl NOT THIS YEAR CHS Service Awards Macarena Borbon CHS Service Awards Marianna Dick CHS Service Awards Jack Frances CHS Service Awards Jared Frances CHS Service Awards Zack Hansen CHS Service Awards Darren Hopkins CHS Service Awards Luke Johnson CHS Service Awards Meghan Kurtz CHS Service Awards Isabella Morton CHS Service Awards Sophia Perryman CHS Service Awards Audrey Slaughter CHS Service Awards Emma Slaughter CHS Service Awards Jeremiah (Jay) Sullivan CHS Service Awards Marisela Symon CHS Service Awards Reagan Yeager CoSA Most Outstanding Classical and Contemporary Dance Daniela Finch CoSA Most Outstanding Digital Arts Olivia Parr CoSA Most Outstanding Instrumental Music Julian Myers CoSA Most Outstanding Musical Theatre and Drama Luke Gomulka CoSA Most Outstanding Technical Theater Sasha Gomulka CoSA Most Outstanding Visual Art Stella Perez Richard Lee Vernetti Arts Award-Visual Art Stella Taherian Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Creative Writing Sadie Wong Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Dance Sienna Pearson Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Drama Lauryn McGuire Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Graphic Arts Grant Hewett Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Instrumental Music Viviana Razo Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Journalism Sadie Wong Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Vocal Music Katie Sullivan Niedermeyer Award Dylan Groeneveld & Samuel Quarles Hinkle Award Zoe Searles Robbin Adair Award Justin Ayubi Robbin Adair Award Derek Sandie Female Scholar Athlete Zoe Searles Male Scholar Athlete Nicholas Lorr Lynn Hurt Award Anna Youngblood Coronado Lacrosse Foundation Huck Award – girl Emma Fabiszak Coronado Lacrosse Foundation Parry Award – boy Charles Kobets Greg Gallant Memorial Scholarship Mariella & Natalia Avanni Russell E. Rumney Scholarship Anna Youngblood Wayne McKinney III Scholarship Nolan Reuter Coronado Youth Soccer League Scholarship – boy Dylan Groeneveld Coronado Youth Soccer League Scholarship – girl Emily Kuite Top Senior Athlete Marianna Dick Top Senior Athlete Emma Fabiszak Top Senior Athlete Dylan Groeneveld Top Senior Athlete Charles Kobets Top Senior Athlete Emily Kuite Top Senior Athlete Nicholas Lorr Top Senior Athlete Katelyn McGrath Top Senior Athlete Sebastian Palomera Top Senior Athlete Samuel Quarles Top Senior Athlete Nolan Reuter Top Senior Athlete Zoe Searles Top Senior Athlete Saxton Sylvester CHS Volleyball Award Anna Iversen Garrett Scott Memorial Scholarship Robert Valencia Clarence W. Muirhead Memorial Scholarship Emma Slaughter Brian Bent Memorial Award – girl Sofia Goicoechea Brian Bent Memorial Award – boy Jacob Finch Coronado Lacrosse Club Award Marianna Dick Coronado Tennis Association Sportsmanship Scholarship – girl NOT THIS YEAR Coronado Tennis Association Sportsmanship Scholarship – boy Jesse Piepenkotter ISF Award Kathleen Potter ISF Award Darren Hopkins Valedictorian Adam Perez Salutatorian Ryan Kimura ROTC Scholarships Perry Cohenca (Army) ROTC Scholarships Thomas Monroe (Army) ROTC Scholarships Saxton Sylvester (AF) ROTC Scholarships Sam Cahill (Navy) Optimist NJROTC Club of Coronado Awards Mariella Avanni Optimist NJROTC Club of Coronado Awards Natalia Avanni Optimist Octagon Club of Coronado Awards Tayah Bubulka Optimist Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award of Coronado Awards Austin Miller The Kris Krohne Memorial Scholarship Thomas Monroe

RELATED:





