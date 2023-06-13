Tuesday, June 13, 2023
CHS Class of 2023 Senior Awards Acknowledge Outstanding Students

10 min.
Senior Awards Class of 2023.

Held this year on Monday, June 12, the Coronado High School Senior Awards ceremony is a impressive part of senior week as it highlights, honors and recognizes many of the graduating seniors who’ve made great contributions to their school, community and their future.

The complete list of awards and recipients follows. Congratulations to all award winners and to all graduating Islanders!

Scholarship/Award

Student Selected

Jike WongSaxton Sylvester
Molly McGowanJesse Hill
Edward J. Sheil Memorial ScholarshipAdam Perez
Mary E. “Terry” Gunthorp Memorial Scholarship – ONEKiana Yassini
Mary E. “Terry” Gunthorp Memorial Scholarship – TWONathan Kostenko
Robert Gunthorp Scholarship – ONEKristofer Sierras
Robert Gunthorp Scholarship – TWOAlyssa Alarcon
Dr. Weldon E. Havins ScholarshipEthan White
Robert J. Oliver ScholarshipMia Guerra
Rotary Club of Coronado/Jim Vernetti Service-Above Self Scholarship – GirlNina Camaisa
Rotary Club of Coronado/Jim Vernetti Service-Above Self Scholarship – BoyRyan Kimura
Soroptimist International of Coronado Memorial Award in Honor of Jane GranzerSadie Wong
Soroptimist International of Coronado Scholarship in Memory of Sybil StockdaleAlexis Hammond
Soroptimist International of Coronado CoSA Senior Girl ScholarshipSasha Gomulka
Soroptimist International of Coronado Carol Raiter ScholarshipJacqueline Reyes
McSheehy Memorial ScholarshipLeah Schrum
Richard Lee Vernetti Memorial Scholarship$3000 Stella Perez $2000 Leah Schrum
$1000 Charles Kobets
Quigley Family ScholarshipMadison Cannon
Coronado Islanders Class of 1967 ScholarshipEdward Perez-Perez
Coronado Woman’s Club – ONEMacarena Borbon
Coronado Woman’s Club – TWOAudrey Slaughter
Carol Burke-Couture Memorial ScholarshipAbigail Reyes
Dr. Tanya Hagen “Fierce Girl” ScholarshipZoe Searles
Lions Club of Coronado Mickey and Manny Salmon Memorial ScholarshipRylie Brenden
Coronado Lions Club James and Bev Roamer ScholarshipSienna Pearson
Patricia Davy Memorial ScholarshipLauryn McGuire
D. A. Ferguson ScholarshipLuke Johnson
Walt Heinecke Memorial Leadership Award – boyJack Frances
Walt Heinecke Memorial Leadership Award – girlEmma Slaughter
Coronado Chamber of Commerce Aspire Business Scholarship – ONENicholas Lorr
Coronado Chamber of Commerce Aspire Business Scholarship – TWOMeghan Kurtz
Coronado Real Estate Association ScholarshipDarren Hopkins
Michael G. Moore Physics ScholarshipJared Frances
Kory Kavanewsky Acts of Kindness ScholarshipJeremiah Sullivan
Coronado Coffee Company/Lil Piggy’s & Window Washers, Etc. Entrepreneurial AwardDario Piagentini
Coronado Art AssociationAnisa Ruiz de Castilla
Jean Landon ScholarshipAnna Youngblood
Warrior Poet Award in honor of Bernard “Bud” MayfieldSaxton Sylvester
Jill Hardman Visual Arts – ONEStephen Smith
Jill Hardman Visual Arts – TWOAbigail Brownlee
Lt. Frank Greene Memorial ScholarshipAlexis Uyesugi
Lt. Frank Greene Memorial ScholarshipChloe Odom
Edward’s Family ScholarshipNicholas Lorr & Jacqueline Reyes
The Chris Brittingham Memorial ScholarshipKylie Guess
Bill Davis History AwardJack Frances
The Christopher Pybus STEM Memorial ScholarshipEvan Thoms
Islander Ladies Club Tolerance ScholarshipGigi Dugas
Matt Sandler Memorial ScholarshipDylan Groeneveld
James Oliver Monette Memorial ScholarshipDana Little
McKay – Nierenhausen – Pittner scholarshipJack Wing
Ruth Martin Mathematics AwardNicholas Lorr
Mary Ann Fallers Journalism ScholarshipZoe Quast
Crown Garden Club of CoronadoRamsey Chahine
Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary Good Citizenship Award – girlLilly Adams
Mr. Y Memorial AwardOlivia Hunter
Veterans of Foreign War Good Citizenship Award – boyDerek Sandie
M.J. Brown Family Performing Arts Music AwardJulian Myers
Coronado Promenade Concerts ScholarshipSydney Zuckerman
Emerald Keepers ScholarshipJesse Hill
Aspiring Educator Faculty AwardMadison Cannon
The Wealth Enhancement Group Scholarship Essay ContestStella Perez
Bobbie Booth Creative Writing AwardStella Perez
Superintendent’s Trophy – best clubEmerald Keepers
Principal’s Trophy – Best ClassClass of 2023
Cele, Lew, and Richard Kipperman Inspirational Staff AwardMatthew Stoever
The Faculty ScholarshipsKiana Harris
The Faculty ScholarshipsLina Carper
The Faculty ScholarshipsEmily Kuite
The Faculty ScholarshipsDolores Inzunza
The Faculty ScholarshipsGabe Littrell
The Faculty ScholarshipsRoli Tinsley
The Faculty ScholarshipsAngelina McCarty
The Faculty ScholarshipsVictoria Parr
The Faculty ScholarshipsZachary Gomez
The Faculty ScholarshipsCamelia Tzadok
The Faculty ScholarshipsLydia Hawthorne
The Faculty ScholarshipsTayah Bubulka
The Faculty ScholarshipsThomas Monroe
The Faculty ScholarshipsSamuel Quarles
The Faculty ScholarshipsSophia Perryman
The Faculty ScholarshipsIsabella Morton
Big KahunaNOT THIS YEAR
John Christensen BowlNOT THIS YEAR
CHS Service AwardsMacarena Borbon
CHS Service AwardsMarianna Dick
CHS Service AwardsJack Frances
CHS Service AwardsJared Frances
CHS Service AwardsZack Hansen
CHS Service AwardsDarren Hopkins
CHS Service AwardsLuke Johnson
CHS Service AwardsMeghan Kurtz
CHS Service AwardsIsabella Morton
CHS Service AwardsSophia Perryman
CHS Service AwardsAudrey Slaughter
CHS Service AwardsEmma Slaughter
CHS Service AwardsJeremiah (Jay) Sullivan
CHS Service AwardsMarisela Symon
CHS Service AwardsReagan Yeager
CoSA Most Outstanding Classical and Contemporary DanceDaniela Finch
CoSA Most Outstanding Digital ArtsOlivia Parr
CoSA Most Outstanding Instrumental MusicJulian Myers
CoSA Most Outstanding Musical Theatre and DramaLuke Gomulka
CoSA Most Outstanding Technical TheaterSasha Gomulka
CoSA Most Outstanding Visual ArtStella Perez
Richard Lee Vernetti Arts Award-Visual ArtStella Taherian
Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Creative WritingSadie Wong
Richard Vernetti Arts Award-DanceSienna Pearson
Richard Vernetti Arts Award-DramaLauryn McGuire
Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Graphic ArtsGrant Hewett
Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Instrumental MusicViviana Razo
Richard Vernetti Arts Award-JournalismSadie Wong
Richard Vernetti Arts Award-Vocal MusicKatie Sullivan
Niedermeyer AwardDylan Groeneveld & Samuel Quarles
Hinkle AwardZoe Searles
Robbin Adair AwardJustin Ayubi
Robbin Adair AwardDerek Sandie
Female Scholar AthleteZoe Searles
Male Scholar AthleteNicholas Lorr
Lynn Hurt AwardAnna Youngblood
Coronado Lacrosse Foundation Huck Award – girlEmma Fabiszak
Coronado Lacrosse Foundation Parry Award – boyCharles Kobets
Greg Gallant Memorial ScholarshipMariella & Natalia Avanni
Russell E. Rumney ScholarshipAnna Youngblood
Wayne McKinney III ScholarshipNolan Reuter
Coronado Youth Soccer League Scholarship – boyDylan Groeneveld
Coronado Youth Soccer League Scholarship – girlEmily Kuite
Top Senior AthleteMarianna Dick
Top Senior AthleteEmma Fabiszak
Top Senior AthleteDylan Groeneveld
Top Senior AthleteCharles Kobets
Top Senior AthleteEmily Kuite
Top Senior AthleteNicholas Lorr
Top Senior AthleteKatelyn McGrath
Top Senior AthleteSebastian Palomera
Top Senior AthleteSamuel Quarles
Top Senior AthleteNolan Reuter
Top Senior AthleteZoe Searles
Top Senior AthleteSaxton Sylvester
CHS Volleyball AwardAnna Iversen
Garrett Scott Memorial ScholarshipRobert Valencia
Clarence W. Muirhead Memorial ScholarshipEmma Slaughter
Brian Bent Memorial Award – girlSofia Goicoechea
Brian Bent Memorial Award – boyJacob Finch
Coronado Lacrosse Club AwardMarianna Dick
Coronado Tennis Association Sportsmanship Scholarship – girlNOT THIS YEAR
Coronado Tennis Association Sportsmanship Scholarship – boyJesse Piepenkotter
ISF AwardKathleen Potter
ISF AwardDarren Hopkins
ValedictorianAdam Perez
SalutatorianRyan Kimura
ROTC ScholarshipsPerry Cohenca (Army)
ROTC ScholarshipsThomas Monroe (Army)
ROTC ScholarshipsSaxton Sylvester (AF)
ROTC ScholarshipsSam Cahill (Navy)
Optimist NJROTC Club of Coronado AwardsMariella Avanni
Optimist NJROTC Club of Coronado AwardsNatalia Avanni
Optimist Octagon Club of Coronado AwardsTayah Bubulka
Optimist Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award of Coronado AwardsAustin Miller
The Kris Krohne Memorial ScholarshipThomas Monroe

 

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

