Sunday, May 28, 2023
Coronado Contemporary Art Exhibition Artist Reception – June 11

Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

Come and join us for at the Artist Reception for the art exhibition Coronado Contemporary Art: It’s Only Natural in the Spreckels Reading Room at the Coronado Library on Sunday June 11, 2-4 pm.  The artists featured in the exhibit are Tina Christiansen, Uwe Werner, Gerry Werner, Teresa Espaniola, Beate Bermann-Enn, and Greg Kalajian. The exhibition is curated by the Coronado Art Association, a non-profit organization celebrating its 76th year this June. The exhibit will be up from May 16 through July 9.

Enjoy beautiful harp music, from harpist Amy Kanner, as you enjoy the art and talk with the artists.

 



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

