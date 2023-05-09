Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Community NewsEntertainment

New Photo Exhibit by Keith James Celebrates Library Concerts

1 min.
Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

The free concerts held at Coronado Public Library are the Library’s most popular events. Photographer Keith James has attended many of them, and now his portraits of musicians from concerts held in the Library’s Winn Room over the past nine months are on view in the corridor outside the Winn Room.

In these black-and-white photos, James aimed to capture the distinctive personality of these musicians, each of whom is deeply immersed in their art. The collection comprises a diverse representation of musical styles, instruments, genders, ages, and ethnicities.

Sean Gaskell playing South African Kora Harp / Keith James

“We who have attended these concert have been privileged to experience breathtaking, world-class music, right here in our local library,” reads James’ artist statement accompanying the exhibit. “The Friends of the Library deserve our sincere thanks for making this possible.”

James, a Coronado resident, is a photographer and writer with a background in science and technology. Originally from Wales, he recently retired after a long career in drug discovery and both major pharma and startup biotech companies. He holds a PhD in organic chemistry from Cambridge University and spent two years as a NATO postdoctoral fellow and Fulbright-Hays travel scholar at Stanford University and Columbia University.

Vocalist Erika Davies / Keith James

He has taken up photographing Coronado in his retirement. He enjoys all types of photography, but especially abstracts in color and architectural photography in black-and-white. He also writes photo essays covering a range of photography-related topics.

Vocalist Daneen Wilburn / Keith James



Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Libraryhttps://coronadolibrary.org

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

“Blues and the Abscessed Tooth” – Notes from the CoSA 2023 JazzFest

Community News

Blooms of Moon Jellies Floating in the Coronado Cays

Community News

Youth Chess Tournament at Coronado Library to Include International Grandmaster – May 20

Education

“Sullivan’s Travels” – CIFF Student Classic Film Series – May 14

Entertainment

Crown City Chorale, “In Search of Our Roots” – May 12

Community News

Controversial Awaken Church Plans Expansion into Coronado

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Friends of the Library 51st Annual Spring Book Sale – April 15

Community News

Kristin Hannah Live, in Conversation with Susan Elizabeth Phillips – March 15

Community News

San Diego Storytelling Festival – March 18

Community News

Coronado Community READ 2023 Begins This Week!

Community News

Coronado Community READ Event: “How Do We Study Space?” with Dr. Robert Quimby – March 10

Community News

Director John Sayles Discusses His New Novel – March 8

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.