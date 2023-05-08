Monday, May 8, 2023
Village Elementary Speech Pathologist Jennifer Cahill Earns Special Education Award

1 min.
Jennifer Cahill, a 22-year veteran of Coronado Unified School District, has been named the CUSD honoree for the San Diego South County SELPA (Special Education Local Plan Area) Award.

Cahill was selected for her exceptional contributions to the field of special education, outstanding provision of services to students with disabilities, and overall contributions to the culture of community participation for her students and families.

“Jen Cahill has consistently proven herself to be a leader in her field. Her impact on students with disabilities and their families in our community has been tremendous, but what impresses me most is her ability to guide, encourage, and support the many colleagues that she has mentored, both formally and informally,” said CUSD Special Education Coordinator Ryan Keller.

Cahill will be recognized at the South County SELPA annual Arts and Awards Recognition at the South County Regional Education Center on Thursday, May 25 at 5 pm. The public is welcome to attend the event which will feature an exhibition of art created by local students.

The San Diego South County SELPA is a multi-district SELPA that supports member districts (including CUSD, Chula Vista Elementary, National, San Ysidro, South Bay Union, Sweetwater, Davila Day School and other SDCOE programs). The SELPA’s responsibility is to assure that programs and services are available to all students with disabilities, assist in inter-SELPA placements, and provide technical assistance and administrative support for the many requirements of new laws placed on school districts.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

